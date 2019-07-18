BOSTON — Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston Red Sox left-hander struck out 12 in six innings to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Thursday and earn his first regular-season win at Fenway Park in more than a year.
Sale (4-9) gave up both hits and walked two to earn his first victory anywhere in a month and his first at home since July 11, 2018 — a span of 14 starts. Marcus Walden pitched two hitless innings for the Red Sox and Darwinzon Hernandez struck out two in a perfect ninth to end it.
Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer off Thomas Pannone (2-4), who matched Sale into the fifth inning before giving up Sam Travis’ double and Sandy Leon’s RBI single. After Mookie Betts walked, Devers hit the first pitch out to right-center to make it 4-0 and chase Pannone.
Betts, who also hit a solo homer in the seventh, scored a run for the 13th consecutive game, tying Ted Williams’ franchise record.
Phillies 7, Dodgers 6: Just two days after Bryce Harper delivered a game-winning double to walk off Los Angeles, he notched two hits and drove in two runs, including a game-tying single in the seventh inning, and lifted Philadelphia to a split-salvaging victory at Citizens Bank Park.
Adam Haseley (UVA) hit his first career home run in the second inning off Dodgers starter Ross Stripling.
Rhys Hoskins punched a single down the first-base line against an overshifted defense to score Jean Segura from third base and open a 7-5 lead in the seventh. The Phillies needed the extra run, too, because struggling closer Hector Neris allowed a two-out solo homer in the ninth inning before shutting the door on the Dodgers.
Royals 6, White Sox 5: Chicago lost a three-run lead in the third and eventually lost their seventh consecutive game, falling to Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.
The Sox scored a run in the ninth, and had runners on first and second with two outs, but Ian Kennedy struck out A.J. Reed to end the game.
Starter Ross Detwiler allowed five runs on eight hits in 2 innings as the ugly start to the second half continued for the Sox. They have not won a game since returning from the All-Star break.
The game started well for Chicago, with the Sox scoring twice in the first. Yoan Moncada hit a solo home run in the third to extend the lead to 3-0.
But the wheels fell off in the bottom of the inning. Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo home run and Jorge Soler added a two-run blast to tie the game at 3. Billy Hamilton broke the tie later in the inning with a two-run single off reliever Dylan Covey.
Marlins 4, Padres 3: Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth, and Miami earned its first walkoff victory of the year by beating San Diego.
Miami was 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position before Anderson came through. The score was 3-all when Garrett Cooper singled with one out in the ninth against Trey Wingenter (1-3). Pinch runner Yadiel Rivera stole second and scored without a play after third baseman Manny Machado barely missed a diving try at a backhanded stop of Anderson’s liner into the corner.
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 15th home run for the Padres, who were hurt by sloppy defense and struck out 15 times.
Yankees 6, Rays 2: New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past Tampa Bay in a doubleheader opener at Yankee Stadium.
After Yankees’ starter Domingo German gave up solo homers to his first two batters, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos, and Gary Sanchez smashed a go-ahead 110 mph single off the glove of third baseman Yandy Diaz during a three-run fifth.
Luke Voit singled in a run in the fifth and Urshela had an RBI double. Aaron Hicks added a sixth-inning homer for the Yankees. German (12-2) won his third straight start since recovering from a hip injury, allowing four hits in six innings. Austin Meadows homered on German’s fourth pitch and Diaz on his eighth, both curveballs.
Chirinos (9-5) gave up five runs — four earned — and nine hits in five innings.
