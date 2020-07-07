WASHINGTON — Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won’t take part in the restart of the NBA season, two significant absences in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Beal is out because of a right rotator cuff injury; Dinwiddie announced that he is still testing positive for coronavirus and won’t participate.
Washington, Orlando and Brooklyn are the three teams left in the chase for the final two playoff spots in the East. If the Wizards finish within four games of whichever club finishes eighth, then two games will be played to determine the No. 8 seed.
“He’s worked religiously to get this thing back to where it feels right, and it just hasn’t felt right,” said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, who doesn’t believe Beal’s injury will linger long term or require surgery. “To hear him say himself that he’s just not right right now, ‘I’ve got to keep working, I’ve got more work to do,’ made that decision much easier.”
Washington will also be without forward Davis Bertans, who decided to opt out of playing as a pending free agent, and injured guard John Wall. With Beal and Bertans out, a Wizards team that has been without Wall all season will have to replace more than 40 points per game if it is to somehow get into that postseason mix.
At least six players on the Nets have tested positive for the virus. But Brooklyn general manager said last week there was no discussion of the team not traveling to Florida for the resumption of the NBA season.
Dinwiddie joined Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler among the Nets players not participating.
Magic player tests positive for virus
The Orlando Magic entered the NBA bubble Tuesday without an unidentified player, who tested positive for COVID-19, and guard Markelle Fultz, whose entry was delayed due to a personal issue.
Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said during a videoconference with reporters on Tuesday that Fultz is dealing with a personal matter unrelated to the virus. His absence is excused and the league is aware of his situation, according to Weltman. He said Fultz is following all safety protocols and expects a “seamless transition” for the guard’s return, although Weltman did not have a specific timetable for when that will be.
Weltman declined to name the player who tested positive in the NBA’s last round of mandatory testing on June 23. Weltman said the player is taking the appropriate steps that follow a positive test.
Rockets add
Mbah a Moute
The Houston Rockets signed free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute.
This will be the second stint with the Rockets for Mbah a Moute, who played 61 games for Houston in the 2017-18 season.
The 33-year-old is a 12-year NBA veteran who has also played for the Bucks, Kings, Timberwolves and 76ers. He hasn’t played in the league since he was released by the Clippers in April 2019.
Mbah a Moute has averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 686 games, including 453 starts.
Nuggets promote Booth to GM
The Denver Nuggets have promoted Calvin Booth to general manager.
Booth, 44, is in his third season with the Nuggets after being hired as assistant GM in 2017. He succeeds Arturas Karnisovas, who left Denver in April to become Chicago’s’ top decision-maker.
Tim Connelly, the team’s president of basketball operations, called Booth “one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” and added, “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role.”
After a decade-long playing career, Booth served as a scout for New Orleans in 2012-13, followed by a four-year stint in Minnesota’s’ front office, first as a scout and then as director of player personnel.
