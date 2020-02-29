Nathan Knight had 20 points as William & Mary got past visiting Elon 86-79 on Saturday.
Knight made 13 of 16 free throws. He added three assists.
Andy Van Vliet had 17 points and 12 rebounds for William & Mary (21-10, 13-5 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Bryce Barnes added 15 points and six assists. Quinn Blair had 14 points. Scott Thornton added 10 points and three assists off the bench. Sharpshooter Luke Loewe was held to just five points, so William & Mary was forced to lean on its big men for most of its point production.
William & Mary got 27 points from its bench and scored scored 30 points in the paint behind versatile big men Knight and Van Vliet.
The inside play helped the Tribe shoot just better than 51 percent from the field.
Marcus Sheffield II had 27 points for the Phoenix (11-20, 7-11). Hunter McIntosh added 22 points and seven rebounds.
Elon never led in the contest. The Phoenix had 24 points in the paint itself, and hung around for most of the contest, but never got over the hump to challenge William & Mary’s lead.
Lipscomb 77, Liberty 71: Andrew Fleming tied his career high with 20 points as the Bisons defeated the Flames.
Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points and eight assists for Lipscomb (14-15, 9-7 A-Sun). Darius McGhee had 17 points for the Flames (27-4, 13-3), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Myo Baxter-Bell added 15 points. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 14 points.
USC Upstate 90, Hampton 79: Everette Hammond scored 28 points as the Spartans defeated the Pirates.
Dalvin White had 17 points and six assists for South Carolina Upstate (12-19, 7-11 Big South). Jermaine Marrow had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (13-18, 8-10). Ben Stanley added 25 points and eight rebounds.
Hofstra 97, James Madison 81: Eli Pemberton scored a career-high 35 points and the Pride drilled a school-record 20 3-pointers en route to a win over the Dukes that gave Hofstra back-to-back CAA championships.
Desure Buie had 26 points and nine assists for the Pride (23-8, 14-4 CAA). Matt Lewis had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (9-20, 2-16), who have lost seven games in a row.
Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 62: Jaheam Cornwall and Nate Johnson scored 19 points apiece and the Runnin’ Bulldogs closed the regular season by knocking the Highlanders out of sole possession of first place in the Big South Conference.
Nate Jamison Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb (15-15, 11-7), which made 10 3-pointers and shot 51% overall to end a 10-game winning streak for the Highlanders (20-10, 15-3).
Randolph-Macon 60, Roanoke 59: Down one with 22 seconds left in regulation, a Korey Turner layup helped the Yellow Jackets (24-2, 15-1 ODAC) punch their ticket to the ODAC Championship with a win over the Maroons (17-9, 10-6).
Randolph-Macon was trailing by 10 points with 4:50 left in the game, but went on a 13-2 run to get the win. Buzz Anthony scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets, while Josh Talbert and Ian Robertson had 11 apiece.
Norfolk State 85, Howard 59: Jermaine Bishop had a season-high 26 points as the Spartans routed the Bison to win their eighth consecutive home game.
Joe Bryant Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Norfolk State (14-15, 10-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Devante Carter added 10 points and six assists.
Nate Garvey had 16 points for Howard (2-27, 0-14), which has lost 17 consecutive games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds.
Samford 84, VMI 78: Robert Allen had 23 points as the Bulldogs downed the Keydets.
Josh Sharkey added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Samford (10-22, 4-14 SoCon). Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points for VMI (8-23, 3-15).
State women
VCU 55, Davidson 51: With the game tied at 51 with 29 seconds left in the game, a layup and a free-throw from the Rams’ Taya Robinson (16 points, five rebounds) gave VCU (18-11, 13-3 A-10) the 3-point lead and eventually the away win over the host Wildcats (15-14, 8-8).
Danielle Hammond and Madison Hattix-Covington had 11 points apiece for VCU
George Washington 50, Richmond 40: Jaide Hinds-Clarke’s team-high nine points weren’t enough for the Spiders to a road win over the Colonials.
Richmond (14-16,7-9 A-10) had a one-point lead going into the half, but after the break George Washington (14-15,8-8) went on a 9-0 run to take the lead and secure the win.
Randolph-Macon 72, Emory & Henry 68: Behind Kelly Williams’ double-double, the Yellow Jackets (17-9, 13-5 ODAC) secured a spot in the ODAC Championship by defeating the Wasps (22-5, 15-3).
R-MC was only up by one point after the first quarter, but went on a 13-3 run to extend its lead and get the win. Michal Ross contributed to the win with 27 points, while Williams scored 24 points and registered 14 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.