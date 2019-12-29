CLEVELAND — Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday.
The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left.
Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession.
West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57.
State men
LSU 74, Liberty 57: And then there were two.
Liberty’s hopes of going into the new year undefeated ended with a loss to LSU.
The defeat left No. 8 Auburn and No. 15 San Diego State as the nation’s only unbeatens headed into 2020.
The Tigers (8-4) had lost two straight coming into the game.
Liberty (14-1) came into the game No. 2 in the country in scoring defense (51.6 points-per-game allowed) and No. 6 in field-goal percentage defense (35.6).
But LSU was able to get good backside penetration and wound up shooting 53.3% (32 of 60) against a team which hadn’t allowed more than 44% shooting in its first 14 games.
Hampden-Sydney 77, Hood 72: Former Collegiate star Jack Wyatt scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Tigers past the visiting Blazers.
Fellow starter Ryan Clements had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Hood (8-2) led 42-37 at halftime. But H-SC (5-5) rallied in the second half behind Wyatt, Clements and captain Jake Hahn, who chipped in 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
USC Upstate 91, VMI 82: Everette Hammond made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Spartans past the Keydets.
Hammond made half of his 20-shot attempts and the Spartans (5-8) finished 33-of-66 shooting — including 10 of 25 from long range — and missed just three of 18 foul shots. Brandon Martin added a career-high 23 points.
With the score tied at 69-all with 7:04 remaining, Jernigan and Mozone made back-to-back 3s and the Spartans never trailed again.
Travis Evee led VMI (5-9) with 25 points, Garrett Gilkeson scored 15 and Kamdyn Curfman contributed 11.
Randolph-Macon 94, Lebanon Valley 56: Buzz Anthony’s triple-double led the Yellow Jackets to a comfortable win over the visiting Flying Dutchmen to keep Macon undefeated.
Anthony had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He added four steals. R-MC (10-0) had four other players score in double figures — Josh Talbert (14), Miles Mallory (13), Ian Robertson (12) and Corey Bays (12).
Zach Tucker led the Flying Dutchmen (3-7) with 14 points. Macon led from the first basket to the final buzzer.
State women
Florida State 86, Virginia Tech 62: Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points, making 8 of 12 shots from the floor, and Nicki Ekhomu had eight assists as the Seminoles cruised to a victory over the Hokies.
The Seminoles begin the day as one of nine Division I unbeaten teams in women’s basketball, and they also have a 2-0 start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Elizabeth Kitley and Dara Mabrey each scored 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-2, 0-1). Lydia Rivers had 11 points and eight rebounds for Virginia Tech, which made 25 of 69 (36.2 %) from the floor.
Florida State used a 17-2 run late in the second period to pull away and take a 42-30 halftime lead.
Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51: A 16-0 Yellow Jackets run from the end of the second quarter to the beginning of the third doomed the visiting ‘Hoos in their ACC opener.
Jocelyn Willoughby led UVA (5-7, 0-1 ACC) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
GT (10-2, 1-0) shot 43.9% from the field, including a 53.85% fourth-quarter performance, allowing them to pull away down the stretch despite nine lead changes throughout the contest.
