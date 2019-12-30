Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67 on Monday night.

Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels (8-5).

Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history.

Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).

No. 6 Baylor 83, Jackson State 57: Jared Butler scored 18 points and the Bears beat the Tigers in Baylor’s last game before Big 12 play.

After Jackson State (3-10) took its only lead at 8-7 on a 3-pointer by Miles Daniels, Baylor (10-1) went on a game-deciding 32-6 run in less than seven minutes.

No. 10 Villanova 68, Xavier 62: Collin Gillespie scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats to victory over the Musketeers in both teams’ Big East opener.

Jermaine Samuels added 14 points for Villanova (10-2, 1-0 Big East), which has won six in a row. Naji Marshall had 19 points to pace Xavier (9-3, 0-1).

No. 20 Dayton 77, North Florida 59: Obi Toppin scored a career-high 31 points as the Flyers used their front-line advantage and pulled away from the Ospreys (7-8).

The Flyers (11-2) took advantage of their height mismatch and used their quickness to force 21 turnovers that set up easy baskets.

State men

Randolph-Macon 73, Rowan 66: Buzz Anthony scored a game-high 26 points, and the Yellow Jackets beat the Profs.

Rowan (5-6) began the game on a 7-0 run, and Macon didn’t lead until Josh Talbert’s 3-pointer to close the first half gave the Yellow Jackets a 39-38 advantage at the break.

Rowan regained the lead at 61-60 with three minutes left. But back-to-back baskets from Corey Bays and Ian Robertson gave R-MC (11-0) a late lead it did not relinquish.

Northeastern 88, James Madison 72: Jordan Roland had 33 points as the Huskies topped the Dukes.

Bolden Brace had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Northeastern (8-6, 2-0 CAA).

Northeastern put up 46 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Deshon Parker had 19 points and six assists for the Dukes (7-6, 0-2).

Hampden-Sydney 77, Sewanee 64: The Tigers collected their fifth consecutive win during their Holiday classic tournament.

Four players broke double-digits for Hampden-Sydney (6-5). Junior Jake Hahn led the pack with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Joey Knox had 19 points for the visiting Tigers (7-5).

State women

NCA&T 69, VCU 58: Tara Reed scored a game-high 29 points, but the Rams fell to the visiting Aggies, who shot 54% from the field in a strong shooting performance.

Reed finished 7 of 16 from the field and made 14 free throws for VCU (5-8).

But NCA&T (8-4) made 45% of its 3-pointers, and led the majority of the contest.

Richmond 77, Norfolk State 69: Jaide Hinds-Clarke scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Spiders past the visiting Spartans.

Emma Squires chipped in 19 on 3 of 6 shooting from 3-point range for UR (7-7). For NSU (6-7), Chanette Hicks put up 31 points.

