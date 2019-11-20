Timely sharpshooting propelled Richmond women’s basketball past visiting William & Mary 76-73 Wednesday at the Robins Center.
The Spiders shot 51% from the field and 63% from 3-point range. Their shooting prowess helped offset Richmond’s 17 turnovers, and a game-high 29 points from the Tribe’s Eva Hodgson.
There were 10 lead changes in the back-and-forth contest, and W&M (3-1) actually led for nearly two more minutes than UR (4-1).
Tied at 71-apiece with a minute remaining, Alex Parson’s 3-pointer from the right corner was the nail in W&M’s coffin.
Parson finished with eight points and made two of three attempts from beyond the arc.
Kate Klimkiewicz nailed a pair of late free throws to sow up the win for Richmond. She finished with a team-high 21 points, the only Spider in double figures.
VCU 53, East Carolina 40: A dominant first quarter carried the Rams through the final buzzer, while a lock-down defensive effort kept the Pirates’ shooting clip at just 27.4%.
Sophomore forward Kseniya Malashka came off the bench hot, recording six points on the Rams’ way to a 17-8 lead to start the game. Three VCU (2-2) players recorded points in the double-digits, while its bench outscored ECU’s 20-6.
Lashonda Monk recorded 16 points and seven steals for the Pirates (1-4) in the team’s third consecutive loss.
State men
JMU 80, ODU 78: Matt Lewis (21), Darius Banks (21) and Zach Jacobs (20) combined for 62 points as the Dukes took down the Monarchs at the Constant Center in Norfolk.
ODU’s Malik Curry hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to cut JMU’s lead to 79-80. But Jacobs sank a free throw and the clock ran out after ODU (3-2) grabbed the defensive rebound.
Despite the tight final score, JMU (3-2) led for nearly 30 minutes.
Randolph-Macon 79, Washington & Lee 68: The Yellow Jackets built a 23-point lead before halftime over the host Generals (2-2) and never looked back despite Washington & Lee’s second-half resurgence.
Junior guard Buzz Anthony led the charge for R-MC (5-0), and finished the night with 23 points and nine rebounds.
Hampden-Sydney 62, Gallaudet 52: The Tigers and new coach Caleb Kimbrough claimed their first win of the season in a road matchup in Washington, D.C.
A jump shot from Rory Lewis gave the host Bisons (0-4) a 28-27 lead heading into the break.
H-SC sophomore forward Jack Wyatt (Collegiate) finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (1-5).
VMI 96, Christendom 20: The Keydets shot 70% from the field and 62% from 3-point range in a blowout win over the Crusaders.
Christendom (0-3) had nine field goals. For VMI (2-5), Sean Conway scored a game-high 18 points, all on 3-pointers.
ACC men
No. 2 Louisville 76, USC-Upstate 50: Ryan McMahon made consecutive 3-pointers during a surge that rallied the Cardinals past the Spartans.
Tied at 43 with 14:07 remaining, McMahon’s 3 gave Louisville the lead.
He followed again from long range, and the Cardinals (5-0) turned up the intensity for a decisive 24-5 burst.
No. 20 Tennessee 76, Alabama State 41: Jordan Bowden scored 16 points to lead four Tennessee players in double figures as the Volunteers (4-0) trounced Alabama State (0-4).
