NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway.
NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It listed Martinsville as its first race to resume but acknowledged Friday it will not be able to hold the event.
NASCAR said it is still committed to running all 36 Cup Series races this year and will consider holding events without fans. To date, eight races have been postponed.
NASCAR has privately given teams a revised schedule in which racing would return with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. The revisions call for some weeknight races and doubleheaders through the summer.
Races have been postponed at Atlanta, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and now Martinsville. The next event on the NASCAR calendar is the All-Star race on May 16 at Charlotte.
NBA players will have to take pay cut
Commissioner Adam Silver said it remains impossible for the NBA to make any decisions about whether to resume this season and that it is unclear when that will change.
But in a clear sign that at least some of the 259 remaining regular-season games that were not played will not be rescheduled, the league announced Friday it will withhold 25 percent of player pay starting with their May 15 checks.
Silver, speaking after the league’s regularly scheduled April board of governors meeting — one that took place through video conferencing and not the usual in-person setting in New York — said all options remain on the table for trying to resume play and eventually crowning a champion.
Broncos’ Miller shares virus diagnosis
Von Miller has the coronavirus and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.
The Super Bowl MVP is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he’s contracted COVID-19. Last month, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive.
Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough a couple of days ago and when his nebulizer for his asthma didn’t clear things up, he decided to get tested for the coronavirus and the test came back positive Thursday.
MLS pushes season further back
Major League Soccer is pushing back restarting the season to at least June 8 and says it is also discussing possible salary cuts with the players’ union.
Teams had played two matches before the season was suspended on March 12 and the league had been looking at possibly resuming play in mid-May. The league would still like to play a full season.
MLS also said it is exploring possible “changes to player compensation” because of the financial hit the league and teams are facing.
Golf: The European Tour’s BMW International Open in Germany and the Open de France golf tournaments were canceled, and the Scottish Open was postponed.
Both the BMW International Open, which was to be played in Munich from June 25-28, and the Open de France, which was scheduled to take place a week later, fell victim to bans on major events in their countries. The Scottish Open was scheduled to be played from July 9-12.
Track and field: USA Track and Field has laid off seven people from its 65-person staff and CEO Max Siegel is taking a 20 percent pay cut to offset lost revenue.
The organization that runs the country’s largest summer sport has been forced to cancel dozens of events, including the Olympic trials, which were scheduled for June. In 2016, trials produced around $5 million in revenue. They will be rescheduled to mesh with the Olympics, which have been pushed into 2021.
Sports Business Daily reported that all the cuts came in divisions that support the 8,000 live events the USATF sanctions each year. Siegel made $1.14 million in 2017, according to USATF’s most recent public tax filing.
