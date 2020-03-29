It was 4 a.m. in Beijing when former Knicks player and Coney Island native Stephon Marbury got on the phone with the Daily News.
He didn’t want to talk about basketball. He wanted to talk about how he could help the U.S., and particularly his beloved native New York, battle the coronavirus.
Thanks to a his massive popularity from playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, Marbury has relationships with local manufacturing firms in China, and has been in touch with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams about the possibility of helping the states get desperately needed medical equipment. The factories could provide 10 million masks within the next 10 to 30 days. They can manufacture between 2 million and 2.5 million masks a week and ship half a million masks via air freight each day.
“Because of my relationship with Eric [Adams] and for the people of Coney Island where I’m from, I’m now trying to help source from different factories here in China to help because [Eric Adams] isn’t here. He’s not on the ground. He’s not able to have people coming here because it’s so difficult right now,” Marbury said.
“So I’m taking on a role for him to basically try to help sourcing products with masks and different other products that people will need to survive. Test kits, all these different things that have been called upon and what the city needs to try to get in front of this,” he said, describing how he’s watched the situation in the U.S. spiral out of control in the two weeks since he traveled from America to Beijing.
“I have Family members that have tested positive [for COVID-19],” he said. Some family members in Brooklyn have been hospitalized, but are on the mend.
After his NBA career, Marbury played seven seasons in China, becoming a legend for the Beijing Ducks, with whom he won three CBA championships. The point guard is a star in China, recognized in the way Michael Jordan is in the United States.
Edmonds found to have pneumonia
Writing on social media that he “held off as long as I could,” Cardinals broadcaster and former outfielder Jim Edmonds underwent tests Saturday for the coronavirus after going to an emergency room for what he described as severe symptoms.
Edmonds shared the information on his Instagram feed, through the use of the social media’s “story” function. In a collection of photos and text, Edmonds showed himself at a hospital, wearing a mask, and also undergoing X-rays. He described himself as “super sick” leading up to the trip to the hospital, and he pointed out that the swab needed for the coronavirus test probes rather deep into the nose.
On Saturday evening, he posted a video from his home saying that he had tested positive for pneumonia and awaited word on other exams.
Edmonds, 49, spent some of spring training broadcasting games for the Cardinals and Fox Sports Midwest from Roger Dean Stadium, though he was not often seen around the team. He did not appear as a guest coach this spring as he had in recent seasons.
The eight-time Gold Glove Award-winner and four-time All-Star, spent his peak seasons with the Cardinals and was elected by the fans to the team’s Hall of Fame. He played his final game in 2010, had a brief appearance with the Cardinals in spring training the next year, and then retired from baseball. In the years since, his role around baseball has been as a broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest and an occasional in-uniform coach for the team during spring training.
Elsewhere
Horse racing: The final deadline to nominate horses for the Triple Crown series is being extended indefinitely. It was scheduled to be Monday.
The extension was agreed upon by officials at Churchill Downs, Maryland Jockey Club and New York Racing Association.
The Kentucky Derby has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5.
Olympics: Visa has told its global roster of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls their sponsorships will be extended into 2021 after the Tokyo Games were postponed, providing some financial certainty amid the pandemic’s disruption.
The credit card giant’s Team Visa scheme features 96 athletes across 27 sports, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, gymnast Simone Biles — a quadruple gold medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games — and two-time defending 800-meter Olympic champion David Rudisha.
Italy: Italy’s sports minister is planning to extend the ban on games and competitions in the country through all of April.
The current nationwide lockdown is due to expire on Friday, but Italian health experts have said the need to try to contain COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.