MEDINAH, Ill. — Hideki Matsuyama rode a hot putter to a record score at Medinah, making five birdie putts from 15 feet or longer for a 9-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.
He also took a big step toward keeping alive his streak of playing the Tour Championship every year since he turned pro.
Matsuyama started and ended his round with a 30-foot birdie putt, the last one giving him the 36-hole lead over Patrick Cantlay (67) and Tony Finau (66). Justin Thomas recovered from three bogeys for a 69 and was two shots behind.
Tiger Woods made back-to-back bogeys late in his round just when he was getting some momentum. He had to settle for a 71.
Jimenez, Barron share Champions lead
Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes Friday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Monday qualifier Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
Jimenez had eight birdies and a bogey at En Joie Golf Club. The 55-year-old won the Chubb Classic in February in Florida for his seventh senior title.
The 50-year-old Barron had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. He’s coming off a fifth-place tie in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.
Marco Dawson and Scott Parel were a stroke back at 66. Kevin Sutherland was another stroke back with David McKenzie and Billy Andrade.
Senior British Open winner Bernhard Langer shot a 68, he won at En Joie in 2014.
Defending champion Bart Bryant opened with a 72.
Teen Trolio advances to US Amateur semis
Teenager Cohen Trolio advanced to the U.S. Amateur semifinals by beating Austin Squires 3 and 1.
The 17-year-old rising high school junior from West Point, Mississippi, won the final three holes of the match — Nos. 15-17 at Pinehurst No. 2 — to end Squires’ unlikely run.
Squires claimed the 64th seed and last spot in the match-play field on the fourth hole of a 27-for-3 playoff. After winning three matches in two days, the former Cincinnati player was beaten in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. He was knocked out by eventual champion Viktor Hovland last year at Pebble Beach.
