HARRISBURG, Pa. — Zach Houchins singled three times, and Garrett Williams allowed just one hit over six innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Harrisburg Senators 3-1 on Saturday. The Flying Squirrels snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Williams (5-8) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking three to get the win.

Harrisburg cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Michael A. Taylor scored on a groundout.

The Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the seventh inning when Jalen Miller hit an RBI single, driving in Matt Winn.

Mario Sanchez (8-4) went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

