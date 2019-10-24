PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies got their man.
Philadelphia hired former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler on Thursday. Girardi will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
“I’m excited for this next chapter of my career,” Girardi said in a statement. “The Phillies have a strong commitment to winning from the owners to the front office to the players to the fans. ... To have my name now associated with this great franchise is something that I couldn’t be happier about.”
Kapler was fired after an injury-depleted team went 81-81 despite significant offseason additions highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival. He was 161-163 in his two seasons.
Girardi was one of the most prominent candidates to fill vacant managerial spots across baseball. He also interviewed with the Cubs and New York Mets.
“Joe brings high character and a tremendous work ethic to his position, and he is a proven winner,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. “I look forward to working with him and I believe that he is the right manager to lead our team to the next level.”
The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since 2011 when they finished a run of five straight NL East titles, two pennants and one World Series championship under Charlie Manuel.
Padres hire Rangers’ Tingler
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are turning to another rookie manager as they try to bridge the difficult gap between rebuilding and contending.
The Padres have hired Jayce Tingler from the Texas Rangers to take over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in nine years, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.
Another person familiar with the process said the team is still finalizing a contract with Tingler, 38.
Tingler has most recently been on the Rangers’ coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator, working with outfielders and baserunners. His only previous managerial experience has been at the lowest rungs, including in the Dominican Winter League.
He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres’ second-half collapse when he was fired with eight games left in the season. Green had no previous big league managing experience when he was hired before the 2016 season.
Trump to attend World Series
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is planning to attend the World Series on Sunday if it goes to a fifth game.
The president confirmed his plans Thursday while presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, a businessman.
The Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros are playing, with the fifth game scheduled for Sunday in Washington. The Nationals lead the series 2-0 and could conceivably win it before Sunday’s game.
Trump played high school baseball at the New York Military Academy and has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at major league games. Asked if he would do so this time around, he joked that he would have to dress up with a lot of heavy armor and would look too heavy.
Trump would be the first sitting president to attend a World Series game since George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch at New York’s Yankee Stadium before Game 3 in 2001.
Yankees’ Hicks needs surgery
NEW YORK — Despite contributing in the AL Championship Series, Aaron Hicks could not avoid Tommy John surgery.
The Yankees center fielder will undergo reconstructive surgery to his right elbow on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles, a procedure that will keep him out for 8-10 months according to general manager Brian Cashman.
Masahiro Tanaka and Luke Voit have already had postseason medical procedures and are expected to be ready in time for spring training.
