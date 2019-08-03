NEW YORK — Fueled by a seven-run fourth inning against Chris Sale, the Yankees ran to a 9-2 Saturday afternoon victory against the Red Sox.
It was the first game of a day-night doubleheader for New York against their reeling rivals.
Since taking the first three games of a four-game series at Fenway Park, the Boston has now dropped six straight games and plunged to 12§ games behind the AL East-leading Yanks.
Domingo German (14-2) lasted seven innings and gave up just two solo homers, to Andrew Benintendi (second inning) and former Prince George High School standout Jackie Bradley Jr. (fifth inning).
In four starts this year against the Yankees, the left-handed Sale (5-11) has pitched to nearly a 10.00 ERA.
It was a 1-1 game going into the fourth when the Yankees rallied with two down. Kyle Higashioka’s line drive, infield single to third base loaded the bases — the first of six straight hits by the Yanks.
Breyvic Valera followed with an RBI single, Brett Gardner delivered a two-run single and D.J. LeMahieu clubbed his second homer of the day, a three-run shot to right field.
Aaron Judge doubled to chase Sale and Edwin Encarnacion (3-for-4, 2 RBI) greeted Colten Brewer with an RBI single for an 8-1 lead.
As he departed, Sale had some choice words for plate umpire Mike Estabrook. During a mound visit that inning, Estabrook ejected Boston manager Alex Cora, who continued the argument for an extended period.
From the first inning, the Red Sox were riled up about Estabrook’s strike zone.
German struck out seven batters and yielded five hits without walking a batter. Sale was charged with eight runs on nine hits in 3⅔ innings, with no walks and four strikeouts.
Cubs 4, Brewers 1: Albert Almora Jr.’s tiebreaking line-drive into the left-field basket at Wrigley Field in the seventh inning propelled Chicago to a win over Milwaukee.
Cole Hamels pitched five shutout innings in his first start since going on the injured list with an oblique strain on June 29. He struck out six while yielding four hits and no walks in a 74-pitch outing.
After reliever Rowan Wick (1-1) escaped a jam in the top of the seventh, Almora hit a one-out homer off Junior Guerra (3-3) to snap a 1-1 tie. The Cubs added a pair in the eighth against Freddy Peralta on Javier Baez’s RBI single and Almora’s sacrifice fly.
Closer Craig Kimbrel, the sixth Cubs reliever, pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save.
Chicago took the lead in the second when Baez tripled to the right-field corner and scored on a wild pitch by Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez.
Lorenzo Cain started the sixth by beating out an infield chopper to shortstop against reliever David Phelps. Baez barehanded the ball and fired to first for an apparent out, but the call was overturned on replay.
Phelps walked Christian Yelich on four pitches to put two on with no outs. After retiring the next two hitters, Phelps got ahead of Ryan Braun 0-2 before hanging a slider that Braun hit into center for a single that brought home Cain with the tying run.
But that was all the offense the Brewers could mustered as the Cubs won for the 10th time in their last 12 games at Wrigley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.