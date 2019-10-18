KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.
Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was still sorting through the results and putting together a timetable for his return.
The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until their game against Oakland on Dec. 1.
“The kid had the MRI and we don’t have all the information. That’s what I can give you,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday. “Once we get the information, we can give you everything that kind of happened and what’s going on down the road. The whole deal.”
Mahomes was hurt during the Chiefs’ 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for a first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory.
The Chiefs led 13-6 when Mahomes left and journeyman quarterback Matt Moore, who was signed just before the season when backup Chad Henne broke his ankle, finished the game. Moore wound up going 10 of 19 for 117 yards, a good chunk of it coming on a 57-yard scoring strike to Tyreek Hill.
Reid indicated that Moore would be the starter going forward, and that rookie Kyle Shurmur — the son of longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur — could be elevated from the practice squad as the backup.
Barkley cleared to play
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley has been cleared to return to the Giants’ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.
Barkley practiced Friday and was not listed on coach Pat Shurmur‘s final injury report.
Last year’s offensive rookie of the year has not played since spraining his right ankle on Sept. 22 against the Buccaneers.
Barkley rushed for 237 yards with a 6.4-yard average and a touchdown in the Giants’ first 2½ games. He has since missed three games and the running game has slowed without him.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and rookie cornerback-kickoff returner Corey Ballentine are going to miss the Arizona game with concussions.
Bears’ Trubisky a game-time decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been out since Sept. 29 with a left shoulder injury, will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Saints, even after he practiced all week without limitations.
The Bears listed Trubisky as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Also questionable are defensive end Bilal Nichols (hand) and guard Ted Larsen (knee).
Trubisky was injured early in the Bears’ 16-6 victory over the Vikings. Chase Daniel relieved Trubisky in that game and started the next game for Chicago (3-2), a loss to the Raiders. The Bears are coming off a bye.
Coach Matt Nagy expressed some uncertainty and didn’t want to announce Trubisky as the starter ahead of Daniel. Trubisky took all the first-team snaps Friday at practice.
Trubisky will play with a harness on his left shoulder, but the Bears don’t think the right-handed passer will be affected by it.
Elsewhere
Eagles: Philadelphia will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and several other key players when they visit the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Peters has a knee injury that forced him from last week’s 38-20 loss at Minnesota. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will make his first start in Peters’ place.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham also won’t play after injuring his ankle against the Vikings. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson remains out with an abdominal injury, though he’s making progress. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 2.
Rams: Los Angeles expects cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday in Atlanta.
Ramsey went through a second full practice with the Rams on Friday, three days after Los Angeles acquired the former All-Pro cornerback in a trade with Jacksonville.
Ramsey missed the Jaguars’ past three games with a back injury shortly after making a trade request. He had returned to practice with Jacksonville shortly before the trade.
Saints: Running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook have been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Chicago.
Kamara, hobbled by ankle and knee soreness, has 649 yards from scrimmage in six games, rushing 86 times for 373 yards and one TD and catching 33 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown.
Cook, who has an ankle injury, has 15 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning touchdown in last weekend’s 13-6 victory at Jacksonville.
