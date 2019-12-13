BALTIMORE — Linebacker Terrell Suggs was released by the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Friday.
Suggs, recorded 5§ sacks in 13 games with the Cardinals but hadn’t registered a full sack since Week 7.
He has played 69% of defensive snaps in Arizona, a slight decrease from his typical workload in 16 previous seasons with Baltimore.
In March, Suggs signed a one-year deal to return to Arizona, where he attended high school and starred at Arizona State.
Minutes after the report of Suggs’ release, Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who leads the team with 8§ sacks and was mentored by Suggs, sent out a cryptic tweet.
“Come back home,” Judon’s tweet read.
The 17-year veteran will go on waivers on Monday, and if unclaimed, he will become a free agent.
Giants release Jenkins
Janoris Jenkins wanted to be able to speak freely, and now he can.
The Giants cut Jenkins on Friday morning, one day after his non-apology for calling a fan a “retard” on Twitter Wednesday.
Jenkins, 31, had used the R-word before as a Giant on Instagram in Aug. 2018. Nicknamed “Jackrabbit,” Jenkins remained on the team for almost two more full seasons and was championed by the Giants this offseason as a mentor and leader.
Dolphins ink Parker
With a breakout season, receiver DeVante Parker has become a big part of Miami’s’ rebuilding plan, and now he’s under contract through 2023.
Parker signed a deal that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses, his agent said Friday. An $8 million signing bonus is part of more than $20 million guaranteed, agent Jimmy Gould said.
Parker had signed a $10 million, two-year contract in March, and the fifth-year veteran has rewarded the Dolphins’ faith with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches.
Parker, 26, and receiver Albert Wilson are questionable for Sunday’s game at the Giants because they’re in the concussion protocol, but both practiced fully Friday.
Vikings’ Thielen on track to return
The Vikings appear on track to get Adam Thielen back in their lineup for the first time since Nov. 3.
The wide receiver was not listed with an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week, indicating he’ll make his return on Sunday from the right hamstring injury that’s plagued him since Oct. 20.
Steelers: Despite some encouraging signs to the contrary earlier in the week, the depleted Pittsburgh offense won’t be getting its top wide receiver back for what is a crucial game this weekend.
JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The Steelers’ No. 1 wideout left Thursday’s practice early and did not participate in Friday’s session at all, ending hope he would avoid missing a fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury.
Bears: Akiem Hicks‘ road back from a gruesome left elbow injury is almost complete. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman completed three practices this week and is trending toward playing against Green Bay on Sunday.
Chicago has until 3 p.m. Saturday to activate him from injured reserve. A corresponding roster move would be required.
Returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to play after leaving practice early Thursday. He suffered a head injury when he landed hard after attempting a catch.
Cornerback Prince Amukamara will play Sunday after missing the Dec. 5 win over the Cowboys because of a hamstring injury.
Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (foot) and receiver Javon Wims (knee) returned to practice Friday and were limited. The Bears listed them as questionable for the game.
Receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), linebacker Danny Trevathan (left elbow) and tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) are out.
Eagles: Alshon Jeffery will have surgery to correct a Lisfranc foot injury, Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said Friday.
The wide receiver was placed on season-ending injured reserve Thursday after suffering the injury in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants.
Pederson said Jeffery will have the procedure soon “so he would want to get on the rehab schedule.” The 29-year-old faces a long recovery.
Chiefs: Kansas City ruled out cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton for their game against Denver while pass rusher Frank Clark is questionable after returning to practice.
Claiborne did not practice all week while dealing with a shoulder injury. Fenton has been out with a hamstring injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.