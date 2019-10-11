Bill Callahan‘s first starting quarterback with the Redskins will be the player his predecessor, Jay Gruden, benched two weeks before. On Friday, Callahan announced that Case Keenum, the team’s starter for the first four games, will start again this Sunday in Miami, though he did not commit to Keenum beyond this weekend.
“He was the starter and the captain,” Callahan said in making the announcement.
He later called the choice: “A no-brainer.”
First round pick Dwayne Haskins will be the backup, which means last week’s starter, Colt McCoy, probably won’t dress for the Dolphins game.
Keenum practiced with the first team this week and after telling Callahan his ankle will hold up was anointed the starter.
Keenum has completed 92-of-135 passes for 977 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite his recent struggles, he still has a high passer rating of 93.8.
Hodges to start
at QB for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from a concussion, meaning Devlin “Duck” Hodges, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Samford, will get the start when Pittsburgh (1-4) faces the Chargers (2-3) in prime time.
Rudolph was limited in practice all week after getting knocked unconscious by Baltimore’s Earl Thomas in the third quarter of an overtime loss to the Ravens. Hodges, a champion duck caller in his downtime, completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and scrambled once for 21 yards after coming in for Rudolph. Paxton Lynch, signed to the practice squad after Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an elbow injury last month, will serve as Hodges’ backup against Los Angeles.
Wide receiver James Washington (shoulder), linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring), running back Jaylen Samuels (knee) and fullback Rosie Nix (knee) are also out for Pittsburgh. Cornerback Steve Nelson (groin) is questionable.
Pittsburgh added Lynch and running back Trey Edmunds to the 53-man roster on Friday. To make room for Lynch and Edmunds, the Steelers released linebacker Jayrone Elliott and offensive lineman Fred Johnson.
Ramsey questionable for Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as questionable to play Sunday against New Orleans.
Coach Doug Marrone made the designation Friday, a day after owner Shad Khan said he expects the disgruntled defender to return following a two-week absence because of an apparent back injury.
Ramsey was limited in practice for a third consecutive day Friday. He saw a back specialist Monday in Houston.
Elsewhere
Broncos: Denver signed fullback Andy Janovich to a three-year extension worth $5.7 million.
The fourth-year pro from Nebraska is making $720,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract as a sixth-round draft pick. Janovich jumped at the offer that makes him one of the highest-paid fullbacks in football rather than test free agency next spring.
Behind Janovich’s blocking last season, Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl. Janovich has scored three TDs himself in his career, two rushing and one receiving.
Chargers: Tight end Hunter Henry took part in all drills during the Chargers’ practice, leaving open the possibility that he could play Sunday against the Steelers.
Henry has missed the past four games due to a knee injury and is listed as questionable. Defensive end Melvin Ingram, who missed last week’s game against Denver due to a hamstring injury, is also questionable.
Eagles: Philadelphia will be missing several key players when it visits Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), cornerbacks Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and running back Darren Sproles (neck).
Also, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan remains sidelined with a foot injury.
Running back Corey Clement was placed on injured reserve and running back Boston Scott was promoted from the practice squad.
Falcons: Atlanta will be without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) and punter Matt Wile (quad) for Sunday’s game at Arizona.
Both players were ruled out Friday, along with second-string cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin).
Jets: New York is unlikely to have linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee, shoulder) or defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder) against the Cowboys on Sunday.
All three are listed as doubtful for the game, as is kick returner/backup running back Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle).
Linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf), cornerback Nate Hairston (knee) and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and Josh Bellamy (shoulder) are questionable.
Saints: New Orleans listed running back Alvin Kamara as questionable for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville because of an ankle injury. The Saints have ruled out receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck).
Seahawks: Seattle could be without starting offensive linemen Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.
Brown and Fluker were both listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Fluker left Seattle’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury, while Brown has played through a biceps injury for a couple of weeks.
Titans: Tennessee has ruled out linebackers Sharif Finch (Henrico) and Cameron Wake.
Finch started the first three games and hurt his left shoulder last week in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo. Wake will miss his second straight game after hurting his right hamstring in the Titans’ 24-10 win at Atlanta on Sept. 29.
The Titans listed cornerback and special teamer Chris Milton as questionable after hurting a calf last week. Running back Rod Smith (groin) practiced fully Friday and is questionable after being signed Tuesday.
Thursday
Patriots 35, Giants 14: Tom Brady had two touchdown runs and moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list as New England pulled away for a 35-14 victory over New York on Thursday night.
The Patriots also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced four turnovers, including a fumble return for a score, to move to 6-0 for the first time since time since 2015.
Brady finished 31 of 41 for 334 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, catching nine passes for 113 yards. Jones had three interceptions on the night, finishing 15 of 31 for 161 yards.
