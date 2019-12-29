HOUSTON — Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston Texans team that rested several starters.
Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ 35-14 victory on Sunday.
The Titans, who will visit the Patriots next weekend, are in the postseason for the second time in three seasons and the first under coach Mike Vrabel, who played for New England for eight seasons.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee (9-7) and will make his playoff debut in his eighth NFL season. Rookie receiver A.J. Brown had 124 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Houston (10-6) was already locked into the AFC’s fourth seed and will host Buffalo next week.
Miami 27, New England 24: The Dolphins dropped the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009.
Miami (5-11) made New England play catchup for most of the game and led 10-0 early and 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
Chiefs 31, Chargers 21: Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and Kansas City beat Los Angeles to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.
The Chiefs (12-4) needed a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get a week off.
The Chargers (5-11) made it stressful for Kansas City in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs’ late 77-yard scoring drive put the outcome to rest.
Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (UVA) suffered a knee injury which appeared serious — he needed the help of two trainers to limp off the field, never putting any weight on his knee.
Bears 21, Vikings 19: Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left, giving Chicago (8-8) a victory with Minnesota resting its regulars for the playoffs.
David Montgomery had 23 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to cap a strong rookie season and help the Bears (8-8) beat the Vikings (10-6) for the fourth consecutive time.
Packers 23, Lions 20: Aaron Rodgers threw a short and accurate pass to Aaron Jones, whose 31-yard reception set up Mason Crosby’s 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift Green Bay to win over Detroit.
The Packers (13-3) fell behind the last-place Lions by two touchdowns in the second quarter and didn’t lead until Crosby made his second game-winning kick against Detroit this season.
The Lions (3-12-1) closed with nine straight losses. The Packers had three players get hurt: center Corey Linsley (back), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (neck).
Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22: Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown to give Atlanta (7-9) its sixth win in eight games, as well as a second-place finish in the NFC South.
Jameis Winston became the first Tampa Bay (7-9) quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season.
Saints 42, Panthers 10: Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Alvin Kamara ran for two scores and A.J. Klein returned an interception for a touchdown as New Orleans (13-3) handed Carolina its eighth straight loss.
The only thing that went right for the Panthers (5-11) was Christian McCaffrey joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
Bengals 33, Browns 23: Andy Dalton took what was probably the last snap of his Cincinnatti career as Freddie Kitchens hugged Baker Mayfield goodbye.
Despite the in, the Bengals (2-14) matched the worst record in their 52-year history and will pick first in the 2020 draft, where many expect them to select Heisman trophy winning QB Joe Burrow.
Cleveland (6-10) was a chic Super Bowl pick with Mayfield coming off a sensational rookie season, but significantly regressed under Kitchens, who was fired after the game.
Jets 13, Bills 6: Josh Allen and Buffalo can finally look ahead to making their playoff preparations knowing they’re headed to Houston next weekend.
For Sam Darnold and the New York Jets (7-9), they have a long but hopeful offseason ahead. Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to beat Buffalo’s backups.
Buffalo dropped to 10-6 — still the team’s best record since an 11-5 finish in 1999. Starting Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was carted off with a right ankle injury. Right tackle Ty Nsekhe was also carted off the sideline after hurting his ankle on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Colts 38, Jaguars 20: Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns and leading Jacksonville to a victory over Indianapolis.
The Jaguars’ (6-10) sixth-round draft pick connected with Keelan Cole, Ryquell Armstead and Dede Westbrook for touchdowns.
The Colts (7-9) did little on offense in the second half and finished below .500 for the second time in three years.
Rams 31, Cardinals 24: Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles bade farewell to the Coliseum and secured its third straight winning season with a victory over Arizona.
Goff passed for 319 yards and hit Cooper Kupp for 99 yards and an early TD, while Los Angeles’ defense made four takeaways in the final NFL game at the 96-year-old Coliseum. The Rams (9-7) are moving into palatial SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season.
Kyler Murray wrapped up his stellar rookie season with 327 yards passing for the Cardinals (5-10-1), who finished coach Kliff Kingsbury’s debut year with their fourth consecutive losing record.
Broncos 16, Raiders 15: Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and Denver put an end to Oakland’s dim playoff hopes — and to Oakland’s run as an NFL city.
The Raiders (7-9) nearly made the Broncos (7-9) pay dearly for Garett Bolles’ latest penalty, a personal foul that pushed Brandon McManus way back for a 57-yard field-goal attempt, which sailed wide left, giving Oakland the ball at its 45-yard line with 1:41 remaining.
Carr hit Renfrow for the TD on second-and-goal from the 3, and Jon Gruden went for 2 instead of the tie.
Ravens 28, Steelers 10: Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake, Baltimore relied on a strong defensive performance to beat the Pittsburgh and finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.
Baltimore’s first touchdown followed a fumble by Steelers rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, who failed to generate any offense in a game that was ultimately irrelevant for Pittsburgh (8-8) and Baltimore (14-2) after Tennessee’s win knocked the Steelers out of playoff contention.
