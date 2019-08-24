AKRON, Ohio — David Speer and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-0 on Saturday.

Speer (3-3) got one out to get the win. Richmond’s Ryan Halstead (2-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Both runs for Akron came in the fifth inning when Ernie Clement hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Nolan Jones.

For the Flying Squirrels, Ryan Howard doubled and singled. Richmond was held off the scoreboard for the 18th time this season, while the Akron staff recorded its 14th shutout of the year.

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Ramos CF 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217

Miller 2B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217

Bart C 2 0 0 0 2 1 .204

Heyward LF 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214

Houchins 3B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235

Howard SS 3 0 2 0 1 0 .216

Brusa 1B 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225

Winn DH 2 0 0 0 1 2 .094

Fargas RF 2 0 0 0 1 0 .246

Totals 29 0 5 0 5 11 .216

2B: Howard (9). LOB: 7. CS: Ramos (3); Miller (11). E: Halstead (2); Howard (17).

RubberDucks AB R H BI W K AVG

Clement SS 3 1 2 1 0 0 .268

Zimmer CF 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308

Call CF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205

Jones 3B 3 0 1 1 1 0 .257

Brooks RF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274

Longo LF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262

Rodriguez 1B 4 0 0 0 0 3 .195

Pantoja 2B 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259

Gonzalez DH 4 1 2 0 0 0 .188

Gonzalez C 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167

Totals 30 2 7 2 4 5 .241

2B: Brooks (21); Gonzalez, O (4); Jones (8). 3B: Longo (4). RBI: Clement (23); Jones (19). SAC: Gonzalez, G. LOB: 10.

Richmond 000 000 000 — 0 5 2

Akron 000 020 00X — 2 7 0

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Halstead L, 2-6 5 5 2 2 3 2 3.53

Vizcaino 12/3 1 0 0 0 2 3.53

Moll 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 2.78

Callahan 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.00

RubberDucks IP H R ER W K ERA

Hentges 42/3 3 0 0 5 5 5.28

Speer W, 3-3 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 1.81

Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 0 2 2.45

Krauth S, 1 2 1 0 0 0 4 4.45

Moll pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. WP: Hentges. HBP: Clement (by Vizcaino, R). T: 2:50. A: 8,384.

