AKRON, Ohio — David Speer and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-0 on Saturday.
Speer (3-3) got one out to get the win. Richmond’s Ryan Halstead (2-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.
Both runs for Akron came in the fifth inning when Ernie Clement hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Nolan Jones.
For the Flying Squirrels, Ryan Howard doubled and singled. Richmond was held off the scoreboard for the 18th time this season, while the Akron staff recorded its 14th shutout of the year.
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Ramos CF 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Miller 2B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Bart C 2 0 0 0 2 1 .204
Heyward LF 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Houchins 3B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Howard SS 3 0 2 0 1 0 .216
Brusa 1B 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Winn DH 2 0 0 0 1 2 .094
Fargas RF 2 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Totals 29 0 5 0 5 11 .216
2B: Howard (9). LOB: 7. CS: Ramos (3); Miller (11). E: Halstead (2); Howard (17).
RubberDucks AB R H BI W K AVG
Clement SS 3 1 2 1 0 0 .268
Zimmer CF 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Call CF 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Jones 3B 3 0 1 1 1 0 .257
Brooks RF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274
Longo LF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Rodriguez 1B 4 0 0 0 0 3 .195
Pantoja 2B 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Gonzalez DH 4 1 2 0 0 0 .188
Gonzalez C 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Totals 30 2 7 2 4 5 .241
2B: Brooks (21); Gonzalez, O (4); Jones (8). 3B: Longo (4). RBI: Clement (23); Jones (19). SAC: Gonzalez, G. LOB: 10.
Richmond 000 000 000 — 0 5 2
Akron 000 020 00X — 2 7 0
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Halstead L, 2-6 5 5 2 2 3 2 3.53
Vizcaino 12/3 1 0 0 0 2 3.53
Moll 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 2.78
Callahan 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.00
RubberDucks IP H R ER W K ERA
Hentges 42/3 3 0 0 5 5 5.28
Speer W, 3-3 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 1.81
Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 0 2 2.45
Krauth S, 1 2 1 0 0 0 4 4.45
Moll pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. WP: Hentges. HBP: Clement (by Vizcaino, R). T: 2:50. A: 8,384.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.