NBA
Warriors give Green four-year extension
Draymond Green entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn’t changed.
Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.
ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green’s agent, Rich Paul.
Green’s new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors’ half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.
Green averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season. Including playoff games, Green also had six triple-doubles last season. That tied him for seventh most in the NBA.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saban denies report of interest in Smith
Alabama coach Nick Saban denies offering a job to ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith last year, citing the results of a background check as the reason.
The Crimson Tide’s connection with Smith surfaced with the release Friday of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s texts and emails by Ohio State after an external investigation into what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith.
Meyer fired Smith in July 2018. Months earlier, Saban talked to Smith about a job, although accounts differ about whether an offer was extended.
“We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things,” Saban said Saturday at the Tide’s media day. “I really never did offer this guy a job. We did interview him and he did a nice job in the interview. But it’s when we did the background check, that we decided that it was a better opportunity to hire somebody else and that’s what we did.”
The receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator job went instead to Josh Gattis.
Ohio State investigated Meyer and suspended him for mishandling previous issues involving Smith. Meyer retired after the 2018 season.
TENNIS
Pegula, Ciorgi advance to Citi Open final
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reached the second WTA final of her career at the Citi Open and will face Camila Giorgi for the hard-court title.
The 79th-ranked Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, advanced by beating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Saturday. Pegula is bidding for her first tour-level title.
Giorgi already owns two trophies and made it to her seventh final with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over 17-year-old American Caty McNally.
The men’s singles semifinals were scheduled for Saturday night. Those matchups were top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against Nick Kyrgios, and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev against Peter Gojowczyk.
GOLF
Keefer claims RGA Mid-Amateur title
Glen Allen’s Ben Keefer broke away from a three-way tie entering the final round with a 3-under 69 to win the 35th Richmond Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship at The Dominion Club on Saturday.
Defending champion Tom Vlahakis of Ashland and Henrico’s Ryan Bishop also held a share of the lead entering Saturday. Vlahakis posted a 2-under 70, while Bishop capped his tournament with his second straight even 72, giving them second and third place, respectively.
Keefer’s main competition toward the end of the day came from Vlahakis, but an 25-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th gave Keefer the lead, which he wouldn’t surrender.
Keefer had previously won the RGA Mid-Amateur title in 2009. His final-round 69 was tied for the lowest score of the tournament — Kyle Bailey posted the same score on Saturday.
AROUND THE STATE
Russell Beggs
- , who helped launch the football program at Highland Springs High School, died Wednesday at the age of 96. Mr. Beggs graduated from Highland Springs in 1940, and he is honored in the school’s wall of fame. He was a World War II Navy veteran who spent more than 40 years working at Philip Morris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.