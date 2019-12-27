COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evansville’s McCarty placed on leave
Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy.
The university released a statement Friday saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation, the statement said, and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status based on its results. The school did not disclose further details about the investigation and said it would not discuss the specifics.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.
Evansville added that it takes reports about harassment or discrimination seriously and offers support for students and employees who believe they have been victims of inappropriate behavior.
The school’s action comes six weeks after McCarty guided the unranked Purple Aces’ stunning 67-64 upset of then-No. 1 Kentucky, his alma mater, on its home court. McCarty played for the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team.
The Purple Aces (9-4) lost three of their next four games after beating Kentucky on Nov. 12, but have won six of the past seven entering Tuesday’s Missouri Valley Conference opener at Missouri State.
Evansville said assistant Bennie Seltzer will serve as interim coach.
Livers out with groin injury
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.
Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend. Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain.
Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.
The injury could be a significant one for 11th-ranked Michigan, which resumes Big Ten play after this Sunday’s game against UMass Lowell. The Wolverines play at rival Michigan State on Jan. 5.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami fires offensive coordinator Enos
Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record.
Enos was with Miami for only one season, and to say it didn’t go to plan would be an understatement. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th — out of 130 teams — in third-down conversion percentage.
Only Akron, which finished the season winless, was worse than Miami in that department. Miami converted 27.2% of its third downs, Akron converted 26.4%.
OLYMPICS
Russia confirms it will appeal Olympic ban
Russia confirmed Friday that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data.
The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Next year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be the third consecutive edition of the games preceded by a legal battle over Russian doping issues.
RUSADA said it “disputes the (WADA) notice in its entirety,” including the evidence of tampering with the data archive. The data was handed over in January and was meant to clear up past cover-ups, but has led to more legal tussles.
RUSADA’s own CEO, Yuri Ganus, attached his own note of protest to Friday’s letter. Ganus is critical of Russian officials and had disagreed with the decision to appeal. He was overruled by his agency’s founders, which include some of Russia’s most influential sports leaders.
The WADA sanctions ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions over the next four years, including next year’s Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup.
Ganus said he believes any appeal has little chance of success and could even lead to harsher sanctions, including a ban of all Russian athletes, who under the current ban are allowed to compete as neutrals.
