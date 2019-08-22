NFL
Pats’ Chung charged with cocaine possession
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork released Thursday.
A Belknap County grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8.
Members of the Meredith, N.H., police department were called to Chung’s residence June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement.
Livernois declined to provide additional details on the case.
Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Missed drug tests could affect Coleman
Gold-medal sprint contender Christian Coleman’s Olympic prospects might be in jeopardy after three missed drug tests, two people familiar with the case told The Associated Press.
The “whereabouts failures” are said to have happened over 12 months, which can be treated as a positive test and doping violation.
The 23-year-old Coleman is the reigning national champion at 100 meters. In 2017, he finished second to Justin Gatlin at the world championships — and one spot ahead of Usain Bolt.
The 2019 worlds are next month in Qatar, and Coleman has the world’s leading time in the 100 the past three years. He also has qualified for worlds in the 200 meters.
Athletes are required to provide authorities with their whereabouts so they can be tested for drugs without notice. Failing to provide the information, or not being present when a tester shows up, is considered a violation.
Three missed tests trigger the equivalent of a doping violation. Most who get hit for a first doping violation receive two-year bans, but exceptions are often made for different circumstances.
The 200 was setting up to be one of the featured events at the worlds in a showdown between Coleman and Noah Lyles, who attended T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Liberty’s Freeze released from hospital
Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze was released from UVA Medical Center on Wednesday following a back surgery last Friday, with a return to the program planned after further medically required rest.
Freeze experienced severe back spasms during training camp, and he had surgery after conditions worsened. While in recovery, Freeze, in his first-year with the program, will be in full communication with the coaching staff and team ahead of the Flames’ season opener against No. 22 Syracuse on Aug. 31. He will address the media at 1 p.m. Friday.
Former Maryland QB transfers to Tennessee
Former Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill has transferred to Tennessee.
Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed Thursday that the Volunteers have added Hill as a walk-on. Hill won’t play this season due to NCAA transfer rules.
247Sports first reported Tennessee had added Hill, who has torn ligaments in each of his knees during his college career.
Hill started Maryland’s first 10 games as a redshirt freshman last year before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He had torn the ACL in his right knee during Maryland’s third game in 2017.
Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg
- and a tight end at UTEP, has died after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. He was 21. A former walk-on at Texas A&M, Luke Laufenberg played at Mesa Community College before getting diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma after his only season at the junior college in 2017. He was declared cancer-free in May 2018 before experiencing further complications this past spring.
TENNIS
Wang rallies to reach Bronx Open semifinals
Top-seeded Wang Qiang rallied from a dismal start to beat Anna Blinkova 0-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday and reach the semifinals of the Bronx Open.
Wang won just six of 20 points on her serve in the first set but turned around the match against Blinkova, a Russian whose next match will be against defending champion Naomi Osaka next week in the U.S. Open.
Wang, of China, will play her first WTA semifinal outside Asia against Camila Giorgi, who continued her strong recent play by routing Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1.
Katerina Siniakova and Magda Linette will meet in the other semifinal at the first-year WTA tournament after pulling out three-set victories.
COLLEGE SOCCER
VCU men picked first in Atlantic 10 poll
Defending regular-season champion VCU was chosen first in the Atlantic 10’s preseason men’s soccer poll released Thursday, totaling 159 points and eight first-place votes.
Last season, the Rams finished with a 10-6-2 record overall and 6-1-1 in the Atlantic 10. They return seven starters, including junior defender Ulrik Edvardsen, who was named to the preseason all-conference team.
Saint Louis and Rhode Island also received first-place votes, slotting in at second and third in the poll, respectively. Dayton was fourth and Fordham fifth.
James Madison was chosen to repeat its title in the Colonial Athletic Association’s men’s soccer poll. The Dukes beat out second-place UNC Wilmington by a single vote. JMU’s Manuel Ferriol was picked as the preseason midfielder of the year, while TJ Bush
- was named the preseason goalkeeper of the year.
HORSE RACING
Storms cancel Colonial Downs’ Thursday slate
Thursday’s nine-race program at Colonial Downs was canceled because of severe thunderstorms across the region, according to the track.
The full card was canceled before the first race, and the races are expected to be made up at a later date.
Racing continues Friday at 5 p.m.
