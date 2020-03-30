COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Perry, Martin opt for draft
Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry and Arizona State junior point guard Remy Martin have declared for the NBA draft.
Perry said after talking with family and MSU coach Ben Howland that it was time to continue on the next level of basketball.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as co-player of the year in the Southeastern Conference after ranking in the top 10 of several league categories. Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC.
Martin led the Sun Devils with 19.1 points. 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 2019-20.
- A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a Michigan State player is asking the Michigan attorney general’s office to investigate, according to a published report. ESPN, citing a police report and emails obtained through a public records request, reported that Michigan State University police told prosecutors they had probable cause that sophomore guard
Brock Washington
- raped the woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent. Police referred the case to county prosecutors, who declined to file charges this month. An MSU police spokesman told ESPN that the attorney general’s office requested the case file and the department was cooperating. After a loss at Indiana on Jan. 23, coach
Tom Izzo
- told reporters that Washington had been suspended.
Rob Jeter
- was hired as the men’s coach at Western Illinois, after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Minnesota. Jeter has coached for 25 years, with seven NCAA tournament appearances. Two of those came during his 11-season tenure as head coach from 2005 to 2016 at Milwaukee, where the Panthers won two regular-season Horizon League titles and two conference tournament championships.
NBA
Bryant towel tops $30,000
The towel that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wore over his shoulders after playing in the final game of his NBA career sold for more than $30,000 at auction over the weekend.
Iconic Auctions sold the towel for $33,077.16 on Sunday after receiving 16 bids. It marked the second time the towel had been auctioned. The fan who pulled the towel off Bryant’s shoulders following his retirement speech sold the towel at auction for $8,365 in 2016.
David Kohler, a Lakers fan and memorabilia collector, placed the winning bid, Iconic Auctions president Jeff Woolf told CNN.
Bryant wore the towel while making his retirement speech just after scoring 60 points in a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.
Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.
NHL
Madden signs Kings pact
Tyler Madden signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings.
The forward recently completed his sophomore season at Northeastern University.
Madden was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in third round of the 2018 draft, but the Kings acquired his rights last month as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade.
Madden led Northeastern with 37 points this season.
- The Florida Panthers agreed to terms with 19-year old defenseman
John Ludvig
- on a three-year, entry-level contract. Ludvig, who appeared in 60 games for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey Leauge, produced 62 points for his squad this season, as he helped it achieve a club-best 45-11-3 record.
ELSEWHERE
Sale’s surgery is successful
Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Monday, his 31st birthday, and the team said it was successful.
Sale is expected to miss 14-15 months, which would bring him back in the middle of the 2021 season.
A seven-time All-Star, Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons and entering the second season of a six-year, $160 million contract.
Spencer Lee
- of Iowa was voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation. Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine said. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling. Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound class.
- Dallas Wings center
Imani McGee-Stafford
- will forgo the next two WNBA seasons to pursue a law degree. McGee-Stafford said she has been accepted into a program at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. The 6-foot-7 center was drafted 10th overall out of Texas by Chicago in the 2016 WNBA draft. She was traded to Atlanta during the 2017 season and then dealt to the Wings before the 2019 season.
- The boxing license of Britain’s
Billy Joe Saunders
- was suspended after he put out a social media video in which he appeared to condone domestic violence amid the coronavirus outbreak. The WBO super-middleweight champion filmed himself working out and offered men advice on how to hit their female partners during the lockdown. The British Boxing Board of Control said it has investigated Saunders’ comments and decided to suspend his license under the regulations for misconduct. Saunders has apologized for his remarks.
