GOLF
Rahm’s 62 provides early buffer at WGC event
Jon Rahm matched his career low with an 8-under 62 on Thursday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, taking advantage of nearly perfect greens to open a three-stroke lead in the World Golf Championships event in Memphis, Tenn.
Rahm rolled in five putts of at least 16 feet for birdies in the bogey-free opening round at TPC Southwind. The Spaniard finished with a 7-footer to save par. He also opened with 62s last year in his CareerBuilder Challenge victory and in January in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith and Shugo Imahira shot 65. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter were among six players at 66.
Justin Thomas, the winner of the WGC event last year in its final time at Firestone in Ohio, had a 68.
4 Americans tied atop British Senior Open
A quartet of Americans — Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap, Scott Parel and Ken Duke — topped the Senior British Open leader board, together with England’s Paul Broadhurst, when first-round play was suspended due to fading light.
The leaders were a stroke ahead after a 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Parel will need to play a hole and Duke two holes on Friday to complete their first round.
Short made an eagle on the par-5 11th, Broadhurst did the same on the par-4 13th, while Dunlap completed a bogey-free round.
Weather caused about a 3-hour delay during the day with play suspended twice because of lightning.
Creamer turns back clock for LPGA major lead
Paula Creamer is leading a major tournament again, shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the Evian Championship in France.
When Creamer last topped a major leaderboard, she won the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes to get her ninth title on the LPGA tour.
At the Evian Resort Golf Club, where she had a signature win as a teenager, the 32-year-old American moved one shot clear after making her seventh birdie on the par-5 18th. Creamer, now ranked No. 156, hasn’t finished in the top 10 in a major or won a tournament since 2014.
At 6 under were Brittany Altomare, who earned a career-best runner-up finish in Evian in 2017, seven-time major winner Inbee Park, No. 2-ranked Jin Young Ko, and Mi Hyang Lee.
David Stanford
- , a 15-year-old rising junior at George Marshall High School in Falls Church, claimed the title at the 67th VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship in Winchester on Thursday. Stanford shot a 68 in the final round of the event at Winchester County Club, enough to stave off Leesburg’s
Michael Brennan
- , who finished one stroke back.
Ross Funderburke
- of Roanoke placed third, two strokes behind Stanford.
NBA
Wizards’ Miles set for foot surgery
Wizards forward C.J. Miles was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday for a stress fracture in his left foot. The team says the operation was set to take place in New York and he is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Washington acquired Miles from the Memphis Grizzlies this summer for center Dwight Howard.
The 32-year-old veteran averaged 6.4 assists last season with Toronto and Memphis. Miles played 838 regular-season NBA games for five teams before joining the Wizards.
- The NBA and the Detroit Pistons have settled a lawsuit with the family of a G League player who died after collapsing during a game last year.
Zeke Upshaw
- played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He died two days after he was stricken. A lawsuit filed by Upshaw’s estate said lifesaving measures weren’t attempted in a timely manner.
TENNIS
Djokovic won’t play at Rogers Cup
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup.
The Wimbledon winner this month for his 16th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is a four-time champion in the event that rotates between Montreal and Toronto, winning in Montreal in 2007 and 2011.
With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event that opens Aug. 2 at IGA Stadium. Nadal won last year in Toronto. Roger Federer pulled out two weeks ago.
Zverev moves on in home Hamburg
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev pleased his home crowd by beating Federico Delbonis on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Zverev rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat the Argentine 6-4, 7-6 (2). Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.
He will next meet Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic who hit 12 aces in a 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1 win over 2016 champion Martin Klizan.
Third-seeded Fabio Fognini also is through after saving a set point in the opening set and going on to beat Rudolf Molleker 7-5, 6-4. The Italian will face Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who beat seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Elsewhere
- The St. Louis Blues have acquired
Andreas Borgman
- from the Toronto Maple Leafs for
Jordan Schmaltz
- . Borgman figures to play for the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio. Schmaltz, 25, has five assists in 42 NHL games with St. Louis.
- Kentucky safety
Davonte Robinson
- will miss the upcoming season because of a leg injury. Coach
Mark Stoops
- says Robinson injured his right quadriceps and will require surgery. Robinson, a junior from Lexington, played in all 13 games last season, making 42 tackles, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
- Louisville freshman guard
David Johnson
- will be out four to six months because of an injury to his left shoulder. The university said that Johnson was hurt during practice Monday and will need surgery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.