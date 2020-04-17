COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tar Heels’ Anthony declares for draft
North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft.
Anthony announced his decision Friday. He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect before his arrival in Chapel Hill, though he had said last month he was delaying any draft announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-foot-3 Anthony — son of former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony — averaged a team-high 18.5 points, starting with 34 points against Notre Dame to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for points by a freshman in his debut.
San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn
- , a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, will forgo his senior season and enter the NBA draft. Flynn became the most decorated player in Aztecs history in his one season at SDSU after transferring from Washington State and sitting out a year. He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season MWC title and a No. 6 ranking.
NFL
Patriots re-sign DL Butler
New England re-signed restricted free-agent defensive lineman Adam Butler. The move adds some stability to the line following the departure of defensive tackle Danny Shelton to Detroit during free agency.
Butler has spent the past three seasons in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He’s appeared in 48 regular-season games with eight starts, making 62 tackles and 11 sacks. He had a career-high 26 tackles and six sacks in 2019.
Chicago released veteran tight end Trey Burton
- after his injury-riddled season. Burton dealt with a groin injury all last season and went on injured reserve in November after hurting his calf in a win over Detroit. He had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games.
NHL
Jets part ways with Byfuglien
Dustin Byfuglien and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to mutually terminate his contract, potentially marking the end of a playing career for “Big Buff.”
The agreement ended a lengthy dispute between Byfuglien and the organization over his absence this season. Because there was no financial settlement as part of the termination, the defenseman walked away from the $14 million remaining on his contract with no guarantee he’ll play again.
Columbus signed All-Star goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract worth a reported $5.6 million. Korpisalo, who turns 26 on April 28, set single-season career records in multiple categories — including games played, wins and goals-against average — after taking over as the starter when Sergei Bobrovsky
- left via free agency. He was set to be a restricted free agent when his current contract expired after the 2019-20 season.
SOCCER
Influential executive dies at 97
Bob Hermann, the soccer executive who launched the Hermann Trophy given annually to the top college soccer players in the United States, has died at age 97.
His family said he died Monday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue. A key figure in the rise of the professional sport in the U.S. in the 1960s, Mr. Hermann was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001.
GOLF
Marion Hollins elected to Hall of Fame
Marion Hollins financed and developed a golf course for women in New York and was the brains behind two fabled golf courses in California. And with one determined swing, she set in motion plans for the famous par-3 16th at Cypress Point.
A visionary in golf course architecture, a confidante of Alister Mackenzie and a U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, Hollins now takes her place among the greats in the game.
She was elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame through through the contributor’s category, joining a 2021 class that so far includes Tiger Woods. The induction is planned for March in Florida.
Hollins, who died in 1944 when she was 51, was U.S. captain of the first Curtis Cup in 1932, and the 1921 Women’s Amateur was her most significant victory on the golf course. Her influence was vast, however, stretching from Cypress Point and Pasatiempo in California across the country to Augusta National.
