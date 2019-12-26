COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
VCU extends contract of Rogers
VCU announced Thursday that volleyball coach Jody Rogers has signed a three-year contact extension that will run through the 2024 season.
Rogers has led the Rams to great success. VCU has gone a combined 73-19 the past three seasons, including 45-3 in Atlantic 10 play, with three straight A-10 regular-season titles.
The Rams earned NCAA tournament berths in 2017 — after claiming the Atlantic 10 tournament title — and in 2018 — with the program’s first-ever at-large bid.
Rogers was hired at VCU in February 2013, after 16 seasons at Division II Indianapolis. She led the Greyhounds to the Final Four in 2012.
At VCU, Rogers has gone 149-71 in seven seasons, and was named the A-10 coach of the year this year and in 2017.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington quarterback Eason to enter draft
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.
Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.
Eason has the prototypes of an NFL quarterback, standing 6-foot-5 with one of the strongest arms in college. But issues with consistency popped up during his collegiate career.
The Lake Stevens, Wash., native completed 64.2% of his passes and had standout games early in the season against Eastern Washington, BYU and Arizona. His best game may have come in a loss to Oregon, in which Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
Eason sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Washington and beat out Jake Haener for the starting job during fall camp.
Penn State hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after he held the same role for Big Ten foe Minnesota for the past three seasons. Ciarrocca replaces Ricky Rahne, who was named the head coach at Old Dominion earlier this month. The Gophers, who beat Penn State 31-26 on Nov. 9, enjoyed a breakout season behind Ciarrocca’s play calling and the development of quarterback Tanner Morgan
- . No. 16 Minnesota (10-2, No. 18 CFP), which plays Auburn in the Outback Bowl next week, is tied for third in the Big Ten with No. 13 Penn State (10-2, No. 10 CFP) with an average of 34.3 points per game.
NBA
Griffin, Drummond lead Pistons past Wizards
Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons routed the visiting Washington Wizards 132-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams.
The Pistons were missing Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee), while Griffin, Bruce Brown and Derrick Rose played through injuries.
Davis Bertans, Isaiah Thomas, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura sat out for Washington.
Detroit, which had already lost twice to the Wizards, got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Andre Drummond. Pistons coach Dwane Casey was able to use the lopsided margin to rest his key players, including sitting Griffin for the fourth quarter.
Christian Wood finished with 22 points and Tim Frazier scored 18 for Detroit, which had eight players in double figures.
Anzejs Pasecniks scored a career-high 17 in his fifth NBA game to lead the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 15 points.
NHL
Blackhawks’ Seabrook, de Haan out for season
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will have surgery three times in the next three months, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team.
Seabrook, 34, is scheduled for a season-ending operation on his right shoulder Friday. He also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February.
Seabrook is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000.
The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and fellow defenseman Calvin de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, creating significant space under the salary cap. De Haan also is scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgery on Friday.
Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury.
ELSEWHERE
Glen Allen native Zac Jones
- notched an assist in the United States’ 6-4 loss to Canada Thursday to open play in the IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic. Jones was involved in Shane Pinto’s first-period score.
The U.S. jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, before Canada scored four unanswered between the second and third periods. The U.S. came back to tie it at 4 in the third period. But Canada scored two more in the final minutes to win it.
Jones, 19, was named the USHL’s rookie of the year in April, after a standout season with the Tri-City Storm (Nebraska). He was picked in the third round by the New York Rangers in June’s NHL draft. The defenseman is currently a freshman at Massachusetts, where he has registered three goals and nine assists.
