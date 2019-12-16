Among the most memorable, and saddest, things I've covered was the shooting at Virginia Tech in April of 2007. I was there three days. I'll never forget it. This column originally appeared April 20, 2007.
The Drillfield at Virginia Tech normally is bustling with activity.
Students crisscross it all day, moving from dorms to classes, to the library, to dining halls and the student center.
In the afternoon, the corps of cadets uses one corner for fitness work, and another corner often serves as the site of a football or softball game or a few minutes of Frisbee among friends.
This week, though, the Drillfield has been almost eerily quiet. The mood of the students, faculty and others who gather there is intensely somber.
Memorials dot the area. Thirty-two Hokie stones, each with a flower on top, have been aligned in a semicircle to serve as reminders of those who died in Monday’s ghastly, still seemingly unfathomable shooting rampage.
Maroon and orange ribbons are wrapped around trees.
The occasional peal of laughter that was heard on the Drillfield this week seemed out of place.
Finding activity across campus, where the athletic facilities are located, usually is not a problem. But Wednesday afternoon, the tennis courts, soccer field, track and softball diamond had one thing in common. All were empty.
Spring football practice and the spring game have been canceled.
A ball could be heard bouncing in Cassell Coliseum, but in Lane Stadium all was silent.
Some glorious moments in Virginia Tech athletic history have occurred within those structures.
Tuesday, those facilities served an even more important purpose. They contained tens of thousands of mourners who had come to honor and remember the 32 victims.
The Virginia Tech men’s and women’s tennis and track teams took the first steps toward an attempt to regain some sense of normalcy yesterday. The tennis teams began the ACC tournament in Cary, N.C. The track teams competed in the ACC meet at Maryland. The baseball team begins a three-game homestand today, the softball team tomorrow.
Those who perished Monday will be remembered at each of those events. But it will be a while before any competitive event is held at Virginia Tech, where the hearts are light and where what happened on campus April 16 is in the back of anyone’s mind.
This has affected everyone in some way.
Auburn supporters signed the billboard-like memorials on the Drillfield and paid their respects to the Hokies. George Mason boosters signed and kept the Hokies in their thoughts.
Athletes, administrators and coaches across the country gazed at their campuses and knew that what happened in Blacksburg could have happened anywhere.
Virginia Tech has no bigger rival than the University of Virginia. But if you go to the Web site where many Cavaliers fans gather, The Sabre, you will see an extraordinarily moving picture from the Drillfield vigil Tuesday night, with a link to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund.
Tuesday morning in Blacksburg, while I walked through the small city of television news trucks, searching for two young men who had survived the Norris Hall shooting, I felt compelled to hug my children.
One of them, a Virginia Tech graduate and now a TV photojournalist, was working the story in Blacksburg. I followed the power lines from his station’s truck, hoping to find him at the end of them. But he was on the other side of town.
He showed up at my hotel door at midnight, camera batteries slung over each shoulder, his hands full of equipment. Before he put anything down, before he was even in the room, I hugged him.
It felt very good.
