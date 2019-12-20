When the Notorious Woody Brothers were much younger, there always seemed to be an "expert" who was telling working parents all the mistakes they were making. That gets kind of old. It seemed only fair to respond to some of that advice. This column appeared April 6, 1994.
My wife sat down at the kitchen table the other night and began reading the newspaper.
Something caught her attention.
"It says here that parents who have children in day care spend just 15 or 20 minutes per day with their children," she said. "I could take some of that, boy." "Say that again, girl," I said.
"Don't call me girl," she said.
"Don't call me boy," I said.
"Boy," she said.
"Girl," I said.
Boy, girl, boy, girl, boy, girl. We went back and forth like that for a good seven or eight minutes, expending almost half the time we suddenly discovered we had to spend with our children.
Twenty minutes per day with the kids. Now wouldn't that be something.
That would mean no driving to soccer practice. No picking up at soccer practice. No arguments over why we needed to check their homework. No fights over what constitutes an adequate amount of TV time on a school night. No struggles to get the little dears into the shower. No reading Berenstain Bears to the youngest night after night after night. (Would someone please tell me why all the other bears in Bear County have first names, but the Berenstains are Mama, Papa, Brother and Sister? And why is Papa such a thick-headed oaf?) You put in your 20 minutes, and go on to something else. A good book perhaps. A quiet candlelight dinner maybe. Putting the finishing touches on that long-delayed novel.
Yes, this could be the start of something big.
The thing is, though, we don't know anyone who spends just 20 minutes per night with their kids. And we know a lot of people with kids in day care.
This article also said that because of day care, kids were growing up in a language-deprived environment. Three-year-olds are teaching 3-year-olds to talk.
Holy moley. This sounds serious.
Then again, I grew up with a bunch of kids who never went to day care. They were raised right -- with their mothers at home all the time. And I know some 3-year-olds who could teach them a thing or two about the language.
My wife also discovered from this article (what a mother lode of enlightening information in one 15-inch story) that by sending our child (all three of our children actually) to day care, we had neglected their greatest period of growth and development. We had deprived them of curiosity, the ability to gain confidence, to acquire the capacity to set a goal and work at it, to learn how to communicate and to work toward successful relationships.
Boy, after learning all that, we were glad we had only 20 minutes to spend with them. What a bunch of loutish, insecure bores they must be. And it was all our fault. Imagine how hard it is to look them in the eye.
Now, far be it for me to disagree with the experts from our great think tanks.
But around our house, there doesn't seem to be any lack of curiosity, confidence, communication (sure, it's often at the top of our voices, but it's there) and goal-setting.
My wife and I might be inclined to say that because both of us work outside the home, and because we place a high premium on self-confidence, we've made special efforts to try to make sure our kids do have it.
But we don't have any statistics to back up that statement, of course. And we've not been on Donahue or Oprah or Letterman or Sally Jessy Raphael to discuss this (CHILDREN WHO GROW UP WITHOUT CONFIDENCE, AND THEIR PARENTS WHO PUT THEM IN DAY CARE!!!!!!!). We just kind of muddle through life, doing the best we can.
We know a lot of parents who do the same thing.
What we need are "experts" who realize there is no exact formula for raising happy, healthy, well-adjusted kids.
What we don't need are "experts" telling us what poor jobs we're doing, because on this one, the experts don't know squat.
Ain't that right, girl?
Boy.
Girl.
Boy.
