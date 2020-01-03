saturday’s bowl game
ARMED FORCES BOWL
Teams: Southern Mississippi (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6) Time: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Line: Tulane by 7
Notes: Tulane, led by dual-threat quarterback Justin McMillan, is ranked 13th nationally with 249.8 yards per game rushing, while the Golden Eagles are a top-20 rush defense, allowing only 111.8 per game. … Junior Jack Abraham is just the third Southern Miss quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards in a season. He has 3,329 yards and 18 TDs while completing 67.5% of his passes (258 of 382). He has two 400-yard games this season. … Tulane’s McMillan has thrown for 2,229 yards and 14 touchdowns and is also Tulane’s leading rusher with 704 yards and 12 TDs.
