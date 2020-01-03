saturday’s bowl game

ARMED FORCES BOWL

Teams: Southern Mississippi (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6) Time: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Line: Tulane by 7

Notes: Tulane, led by dual-threat quarterback Justin McMillan, is ranked 13th nationally with 249.8 yards per game rushing, while the Golden Eagles are a top-20 rush defense, allowing only 111.8 per game. … Junior Jack Abraham is just the third Southern Miss quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards in a season. He has 3,329 yards and 18 TDs while completing 67.5% of his passes (258 of 382). He has two 400-yard games this season. … Tulane’s McMillan has thrown for 2,229 yards and 14 touchdowns and is also Tulane’s leading rusher with 704 yards and 12 TDs.

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription