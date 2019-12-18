Washington Redskins right tackle Jon Jansen had a faded blue hat with an "M" on it, and one day several of us asked if he was thinking about getting a new one. Seemed like he could afford it. That's when he told us the story of his hat and when I started thinking it would be a good column. This appeared Aug. 10, 2000.
This is about a hat, a well-worn and faded-blue University of Michigan baseball cap.
If it was offered to you, you wouldn't take it. If you found it, you'd leave it where it was. Jon Jansen owns the hat, and he's not going to part with it.
This is more than just a cap to Jansen. His actions and words indicate that to him, the hat is an enduring sign of romance, love, commitment, growing up, a growing bond and a plan to grow old together. Oh, it also reminds him of quite a few victories on the football field.
Before he was to make his first start at right tackle as a redshirt freshman for Michigan, Martha Wise gave Jansen the cap. He wore it before that game and has worn it before every game he has played since.
"You bet I do," Jansen said. "I always will. It's got a lot of games left in it."
Martha Wise now is Martha Jansen. She and Jansen were married before he began his senior year. Jansen now is the starting right tackle for the Washington Redskins and a player whose performance might one day be the standard by which all other NFL right tackles are measured.
The Jansens met at an Athletes in Action meeting at Michigan. Martha Wise, two years older than Jansen, was a swimmer at Michigan. Her specialty was the 400 individual medley.
Neither of the Jansens will say if it was love at first sight, but the attraction certainly was mutual.
"I liked his voice and his shoes," Martha Jansen said. "He had on his work boots."
The Jansens are not pretentious people.
They began dating, and then Martha gave Jon the hat.
"It was just a gift before he started his first game," Martha Jansen said. "I've tried to get rid of it a few times, but I haven't been successful."
She never will be.
"I wear it because I'm superstitious, I guess," Jansen said.
Perhaps. But it's more likely that he keeps it and wears it because it reminds him of his wife, of all they've shared, of all they will share.
Plenty is written about today's spoiled athletes, about their partying habits, their raging egos and libidos, their inability to deal with fame and fortune and their seeming disregard, if not contempt, for lives led quietly, simply and with civility.
That is not the Jansens.
Martha Jansen works part time as a landscape designer.
Her husband is a football player, and he abides by a football player's rules when he is on the field. He is physical, aggressive, rugged, rough and tough. He plays all out from the time the ball is snapped until the whistle ends the play.
Off the field, he is polite, friendly and insightful.
When he received his $1 million signing bonus, Jansen bought eight acres of land in Purcellville, 20 minutes from Redskin Park.
The Jansens have two dogs and a vegetable garden.
Just how wild and crazy are the Jansens? They like to camp and fish. They enjoy canning the beans from their garden.
Two weeks ago, the players were allowed to go home for the night. The next morning, Martha Jansen was making eggs for breakfast.
"I like a lot of onions with my eggs," Jon Jansen said. "We were out of onions, so I went out to the garden and grabbed one. It was just a lot of fun to be able to do that."
At the ages of 25 and 27, Jon and Martha Jansen are close to having it all, in large part because most of what they want is to be with each other.
"I hope to play football forever and to have my wife forever," he said.
"I hope you'll have your wife a little longer than you play football," she said.
He will. He'll probably have the hat long after his football career ends as well.
