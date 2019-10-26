MARTINSVILLE — Todd Gilliland won his first career Truck Series race by holding off championship contender Ross Chastain in overtime at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday.
Gilliland passed Chastain for the lead in regulation and built a decent cushion until an accident between Natalie Decker and Jordan Anderson brought out a caution with six laps remaining. Gilliland bested Chastain on the restart in overtime and sealed the victory when Chastain and Harrison Burton tangled on the final lap.
Gilliland’s win prevented a title contender from locking in a spot in the championship-deciding finale. None of the four slots have been clinched with just one race to go to set the championship field because nonplayoff drivers have won both events in this round of the playoffs.
Chastain finished second, followed by Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill.
It was a rough day for the title contenders. Stewart Friesen was spun in the final stage, reigning series champion and points leader Brett Moffitt was in several incidents and finished 29th, and Matt Crafton had to change his battery and finished 23rd.
Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were among those involved in a nine-truck accident.
With only the Nov. 8 race at ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix remaining to trim the championship field from six to four, the drivers currently in position to advance to the championship are Moffitt, Friesen and Chastain, with Hill and Crafton tied for fourth in the standings.
Verstappen loses pole for Mexican Grand Prix
MEXICO CITY — Max Verstappen posted the fastest qualifying time for the Mexican Grand Prix, but the two-time defending race champion was stripped of the No. 1 position for Sunday’s race after race stewards determined Verstappen violated safety rules when he didn’t slow down when Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas crashed ahead of him.
Bottas’ hard crash ended qualifying in the final minutes.
Ferrari will get another 1-2 front row with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel while Verstappen drops to fourth behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton can clinch the season championship if he finishes 14 points ahead of Bottas, the only driver still alive in the title chase.
A sixth career championship would put Hamilton just one behind the record seven won by Michael Schumacher. If he doesn’t close it out this week, the championship will extend to next week’s U.S. Grand Prix in Texas, a race Hamilton has won five times since 2012.
