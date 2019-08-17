LONG POND, Pa. — Josef Newgarden gets a kick out of anyone who considers the IndyCar championship race limited to two or three drivers. The 2017 series champion counts a field four or five deep all chasing him for first as the season winds down.
Newgarden, first in the standings, took the pole at Pocono Raceway after rain washed out qualifying and set the field on points. Newgarden holds a 16-point lead over Alexander Rossi, who also starts Sunday’s race on the front row. With four races left in the season, Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud is 47 points back while reigning series champion Scott Dixon trails the leader by 62 points.
The championship race is tight, the margin for error is thin and the stretch run starts at the 2½-mile tri-oval track that has courted danger in recent seasons.
Pressure? Bring it on.
“I prefer to be in front,” Newgarden said. “I think it’s always better to be in the lead because then you can control it more so than chasing.”
Newgarden has his No. 2 Chevrolet on the right kind of track. Pocono will be the fourth of five oval races in IndyCar this season. Team Penske has held the edge on ovals, with Newgarden winning at Texas and Iowa and Pagenaud winning the Indianapolis 500.
Newgarden has two runner-up finishes at Pocono and has scored five top-fives overall since IndyCar returned to the track in 2013.
Rain also limited practice to a single two-hour session: Tony Kanaan posted the top speed at 216.354 mph, followed by Dixon, and Rossi was fourth. Pagenaud was fifth and Newgarden lagged well behind in 17th.
Reddick rides to Xfinity win at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick drove from last to first and won the Xfinity Series race Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late.
Reddick, the Xfinity Series points leader and defending series champion, had to start last in the field because his car failed inspection four times before the race. His crew chief was ejected, Reddick wasn’t allowed to post a qualifying time and he had to serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the race.
“We just had some issues in tech, nothing crazy,” Reddick said.
Reddick still managed to drive his way to the front and pounced when Allgaier bounced off the wall with 11 laps remaining. Allgaier led 131 laps but dropped to eighth.
Only six cars finished on the lead lap.
Kyle Busch led 137 laps and won the second stage but immediately went behind the wall with an engine failure. He finished 29th.
