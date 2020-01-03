COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nate Reuvers scored 17 points, and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 on Friday night.
Reuvers’ jumper gave the Badgers (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten) a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice sealed the win.
Ohio State (11-3, 1-2), a 7§-point favorite, lost for the second consecutive. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.
Ohio State became the second top-5 team in the AP Top 25 to lose this week after No. 4 Oregon fell at Colorado on Thursday night.
Wisconsin led by 4 at halftime of a sloppy, slow game, but Ohio State ripped off back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 13-2 run.
The Badgers continued battling until Reuvers got them the lead late. Kobe King scored 13 points for Wisconsin, which has won four straight.
Both teams started slowly and struggled from the field throughout. Wisconsin missed its first five shots and finished at 38% from the field, and Ohio State shot 40%.
State women
James Madison 84, William & Mary 70: Kamiah Smalls scored a game-high 24 points, JMU had 44 points in the paint ,and the Dukes downed the visiting Tribe in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.
The game was tied at 19 before W&M took a 22-20 lead early in the second period. The Dukes responded with an 18-9 run heading into halftime and never trailed again.
Jackie Benitez added 17 points for JMU (10-2, 1-0 CAA). Eva Hodgson and Victoria Reynolds scored 20 apiece for W&M (9-3, 0-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.