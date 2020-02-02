Beran learning on
the fly with Wildcats
Collegiate alumnus Robbie Beran considers himself to be a smart guy. In his freshman season at Northwestern, the forward is putting his mental capacity to the test.
While Beran showed the ability to stretch his shooting range in high school, he started his first year of college seeing more time in the post. But after Wildcats starting wing Anthony Gaines went out for the season with a torn labrum after just 10 games, Beran began learning the junior guard’s position and playing multiple roles.
When Beran arrived at Northwestern, the hope was to master a single role in the Wildcats’ offense before moving on to something different. Gaines’ torn labrum ended that thought. Even though he’s competing in one of the most physically demanding leagues in college basketball, Beran said it hasn’t been Big Ten post players who have been his biggest challenge — it’s been learning two roles out of the same offensive sets at the same time.
“I’m really just trying to throw myself in it, whatever it takes to help the team,” Beran said. “We’ve been down with a few injuries so it’s put me in a position to run more on the wing. I’m just making the most of the opportunity and doing what it takes to win.”
Before Gaines’ injury, Beran was solidly in the Northwestern rotation, averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing roughly 15 minutes per game. In the wake of the injury, Beran has moved into the starting lineup with a increased offensive role. He’s taken nearly double the shots in the nine games since becoming a full-time starter as he did in the previous 12. While his averages have only marginally increased (5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds), he’s found more opportunities to maximize his wing usage. In a Jan. 18 road loss to Illinois, Beran scored 18 points and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The freshman said he was prepared for the moment.
“ I think my confidence stays high, just putting in the extra work and staying ready. You don’t know when it’s going to be my number. I think it’s just staying true to who I am and all the work that I’ve put in,” he said.
Men’s leaders
Through Friday’s games
Scoring: 1. Ben Stanley 22.1 ppg; 2. C.J. Williams 18.3; 3. Rasir Bolton 15.3; 4. Malik Johnson 13.4; 5. Nick Sherod 13.1; 6. Ameer Bennett 11.2; 7. Jason Wade 10.9; 8. Armando Bacot 10.7; 9. De’Monte Buckingham 10.3; t10. Malik Jefferson 9.8; t10. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 9.8
Rebounds: 1. Armando Bacot 8.1; 2. Jare’l Spellman 8.0; 3. Malik Jefferson 7.7; 4. Ben Stanley 7.5; 5. Ameer Bennett 6.6; 6. Malik Johnson 6.2; 7. Jason Wade 5.5; 8. Nick Sherod 5.4; t9. Zach Jacobs 4.8; t9. C.J. Williams 4.8
Assists: 1. Malik Johnson 6.2; 2. Pinky Wiley 3.4; 3. Rasir Bolton 2.8; 4. Greg Parham 2.7; 5. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 2.1; t6. Jason Wade 1.9; t6. Maliek White 1.9; 8. Nick Sherod 1.8; 9. Andrien White 1.7; 10. De’Monte Buckingham 1.6
Women’s leaders
Through Friday’s games
Scoring: 1. Megan Walker 19.7; 2. Tyra Whitehead 14.1; 3. Aja Boyd 11.0; 4. Camarie Gatling 9.4; 5. Taja Cole 9.2; 6. Taya Robinson 8.6; 7. Aryna Taylor 7.7; 8. Jada Boyd 7.0; 9. Taya Bolden 6.9; 10. Sydnei Archie 6.7
Rebounds: 1. Tyra Whitehead 10.2; 2. Megan Walker 9.0; 3. Aja Boyd 8.0; 4. Taya Bolden 7.3; 5. Jada Boyd 5.7; 6. Camarie Gatling 5.5; 7. Sydnei Archie 5.2; 8. Taja Cole 5.0; 9. Elaina Chapman 4.7; 10. Taya Robinson 3.8
Assists: 1. Taja Cole 6.6; 2. Megan Walker 3.2; 3. Alex Parson 2.9; 4. Taya Robinson 2.2; 5. Anna Wilson 1.5; 6. Nia Covington 1.4; t7. Aryna Taylor 1.3; t7. CeCe Crudup 1.3; 9. Ariel Stephenson 1.2; 10. Sydnei Archie 1.1
Men’s statistics
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Monday — 4 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Florida A&M; Saturday — 1 minute, 3 points in loss to North Carolina A&T
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Monday — 27 minutes, 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in win over N.C. State; Saturday — 31 minutes, 11 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Boston College
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Thursday — 7 minutes, 1 point, 2 rebounds in loss to Gardner-Webb; Saturday — 14 minutes, 1 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Winthrop
Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher’s), Delaware State: Monday — 31 minutes, 8 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to North Carolina A&T; Saturday — 26 minutes, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Coppin State
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Wednesday — 28 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Michigan State; Saturday — 20 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Purdue
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: Wednesday — 37 minutes, 19 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Baylor; Saturday — 29 minutes, 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Texas
De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Thursday — 28 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to New Mexico State; Saturday — 27 minutes, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Rio Grande Valley
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Washington State: Wednesday — DNP in win over Arizona State; Saturday — 10 minutes, 3 points, 5 rebounds in loss to Arizona
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Thursday — 4 minutes, 1 assist in win over Charleston Southern; Saturday — 19 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds in win over UNC Asheville
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday — 20 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Florida A&M; Saturday — 19 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block in loss to North Carolina A&T
A.J. Gaston (Highland Springs), Grambling State: Saturday — 16 minutes, 4 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Harvard: Friday — 18 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Penn; Saturday — 12 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist in loss to Princeton
Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Thursday — 11 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in loss to College of Charleston; Saturday — 12 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over UNC Wilmington
Jalen Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 4 minutes, 2 points in loss to Sacred Heart; Saturday — 9 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Fairleigh Dickinson
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 30 minutes, 2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Sacred Heart; Saturday — 28 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Fairleigh Dickinson
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday — 10 minutes, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Florida A&M; Saturday — 12 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds in loss to North Carolina A&T
Malik Johnson (L.C. Bird), Canisius: Friday — 40 minutes, 14 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Quinnipiac; Sunday — 32 minutes, 8 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds in win over Marist
Curtis Jones (Highland Springs), Penn State: Wednesday — 20 minutes, 12 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Indiana; Saturday — 16 minutes, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Nebraska
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Arkansas State: Thursday — 26 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Appalachian State; Saturday — 25 minutes, 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Coastal Carolina
Devin Morgan (Matoaca), Youngstown State: Thursday — 19 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Illinois-Chicago; Saturday — 13 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound in win over IUPUI
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Deep Run), Liberty: Thursday — 26 minutes, 11 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Kennesaw State; Saturday — 35 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Florida Gulf Coast
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday — 29 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Furman
Zach Pfaffenberger (Trinity Episcopal), Sacred Heart: Thursday — 10 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds in win over Mount St. Mary’s; Saturday — 12 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over St. Francis (NY)
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), UT Martin: Thursday — DNP in loss to Eastern Kentucky; Saturday — 16 minutes, 3 blocks in loss to Morehead State
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Hampton: Saturday — 1 minute in win over Presbyterian
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday — 32 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to VCU; Saturday — 31 minutes, 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists in win over George Washington
Mike’L Simms (Highland Springs), VCU: Tuesday — 23 minutes, 3 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Richmond; Friday — 15 minutes, 3 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Rhode Island
Jare’l Spellman (Hermitage), Sacred Heart: Thursday — 34 minutes, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 assists in win over Mount St. Mary’s; Saturday — 32 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks in win over St. Francis (NY)
Ben Stanley (Millwood), Hampton: Saturday — 44 minutes, 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks in win over Presbyterian
Andrien White (Thomas Dale), Wake Forest: Wednesday — 27 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in loss to Notre Dame; Saturday — 28 minutes, 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Clemson
Maliek White (George Wythe), Providence: Saturday — 34 minutes, 9 points, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Butler
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Monday — 34 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds in loss to North Carolina A&T; Saturday — 34 minutes, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Coppin State
C.J. Williams (Millwood), Howard: Monday — 35 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Coppin State; Saturday — 36 minutes, 15 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in loss to Morgan State
Women’s statistics
Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine’s), VCU: Wednesday — 23 minutes, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Fordham; Sunday — 23 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Duquesne
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Tuesday — 13 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Radford; Saturday — 19 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in win over S.C.-Upstate
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 26 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Mercer; Saturday — 24 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in loss to Samford
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Thursday — 16 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Clemson; Sunday — DNP in win over Duke
Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday — 2 minutes, 1 block in loss to UMass; Sunday — 3 minutes, 1 rebound in win over St. Bonaventure
Dejah Carter (Cosby), Old Dominion: Thursday — 6 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over Southern Miss; Saturday — 13 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Louisiana Tech
Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday — 10 minutes, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to UMass; Sunday — 33 minutes, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks in win over St. Bonaventure
Taja Cole (L.C. Bird), Virginia Tech: Thursday — 40 minutes, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 block in loss to Syracuse; Sunday — 30 minutes, 8 points, 9 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Miami
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 29 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Mercer; Saturday — 28 minutes, 4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Samford
Camarie Gatling (Highland Springs), George Mason: Wednesday — DNP in loss to La Salle; Saturday — 4 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Rhode Island
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Monday — 17 minutes, 8 points, 1 rebound in win over Bob Jones; Saturday — DNP in loss to Wofford
Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), Georgia Tech: Thursday — DNP in loss to Miami; Sunday — 12 minutes, 1 assist in loss to Notre Dame
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday — DNP in los to Campbell; Saturday — 2 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Presbyterian
Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Tuesday — 31 minutes, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Campbell; Saturday — 30 minutes, 10 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound in win over Presbyterian
Mallory Odell (Deep Run), Longwood: Tuesday — 26 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks in loss to Hampton
Alex Parson (Monacan), Richmond: Wednesday — 29 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound in loss to UMass; Sunday — 29 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Bonaventure
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday — 37 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Fordham; Sunday — 37 minutes, 19 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Duquesne
Ariel Stephenson (Prince George), George Washington: Wednesday — 21 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Saint Joseph’s; Sunday — 15 minutes, 2 points in loss to Saint Louis
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday — 17 minutes, 6 points, 1 rebound in win over Fairleigh Dickinson
Megan Walker (Monacan), UConn: Thursday — 31 minutes, 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Cincinnati
Tyra Whitehead (Cosby), San Jose State: Wednesday — 30 minutes, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals in win over Boise State; Saturday — 19 minutes, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals in loss to Wyoming
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday — 8 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Washington; Sunday — 16 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Washington State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.