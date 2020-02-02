Beran learning on

the fly with Wildcats

Collegiate alumnus Robbie Beran considers himself to be a smart guy. In his freshman season at Northwestern, the forward is putting his mental capacity to the test.

While Beran showed the ability to stretch his shooting range in high school, he started his first year of college seeing more time in the post. But after Wildcats starting wing Anthony Gaines went out for the season with a torn labrum after just 10 games, Beran began learning the junior guard’s position and playing multiple roles.

When Beran arrived at Northwestern, the hope was to master a single role in the Wildcats’ offense before moving on to something different. Gaines’ torn labrum ended that thought. Even though he’s competing in one of the most physically demanding leagues in college basketball, Beran said it hasn’t been Big Ten post players who have been his biggest challenge — it’s been learning two roles out of the same offensive sets at the same time.

“I’m really just trying to throw myself in it, whatever it takes to help the team,” Beran said. “We’ve been down with a few injuries so it’s put me in a position to run more on the wing. I’m just making the most of the opportunity and doing what it takes to win.”

Before Gaines’ injury, Beran was solidly in the Northwestern rotation, averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing roughly 15 minutes per game. In the wake of the injury, Beran has moved into the starting lineup with a increased offensive role. He’s taken nearly double the shots in the nine games since becoming a full-time starter as he did in the previous 12. While his averages have only marginally increased (5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds), he’s found more opportunities to maximize his wing usage. In a Jan. 18 road loss to Illinois, Beran scored 18 points and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The freshman said he was prepared for the moment.

“ I think my confidence stays high, just putting in the extra work and staying ready. You don’t know when it’s going to be my number. I think it’s just staying true to who I am and all the work that I’ve put in,” he said.

Men’s leaders

Through Friday’s games

Scoring: 1. Ben Stanley 22.1 ppg; 2. C.J. Williams 18.3; 3. Rasir Bolton 15.3; 4. Malik Johnson 13.4; 5. Nick Sherod 13.1; 6. Ameer Bennett 11.2; 7. Jason Wade 10.9; 8. Armando Bacot 10.7; 9. De’Monte Buckingham 10.3; t10. Malik Jefferson 9.8; t10. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 9.8

Rebounds: 1. Armando Bacot 8.1; 2. Jare’l Spellman 8.0; 3. Malik Jefferson 7.7; 4. Ben Stanley 7.5; 5. Ameer Bennett 6.6; 6. Malik Johnson 6.2; 7. Jason Wade 5.5; 8. Nick Sherod 5.4; t9. Zach Jacobs 4.8; t9. C.J. Williams 4.8

Assists: 1. Malik Johnson 6.2; 2. Pinky Wiley 3.4; 3. Rasir Bolton 2.8; 4. Greg Parham 2.7; 5. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 2.1; t6. Jason Wade 1.9; t6. Maliek White 1.9; 8. Nick Sherod 1.8; 9. Andrien White 1.7; 10. De’Monte Buckingham 1.6

Women’s leaders

Through Friday’s games

Scoring: 1. Megan Walker 19.7; 2. Tyra Whitehead 14.1; 3. Aja Boyd 11.0; 4. Camarie Gatling 9.4; 5. Taja Cole 9.2; 6. Taya Robinson 8.6; 7. Aryna Taylor 7.7; 8. Jada Boyd 7.0; 9. Taya Bolden 6.9; 10. Sydnei Archie 6.7

Rebounds: 1. Tyra Whitehead 10.2; 2. Megan Walker 9.0; 3. Aja Boyd 8.0; 4. Taya Bolden 7.3; 5. Jada Boyd 5.7; 6. Camarie Gatling 5.5; 7. Sydnei Archie 5.2; 8. Taja Cole 5.0; 9. Elaina Chapman 4.7; 10. Taya Robinson 3.8

Assists: 1. Taja Cole 6.6; 2. Megan Walker 3.2; 3. Alex Parson 2.9; 4. Taya Robinson 2.2; 5. Anna Wilson 1.5; 6. Nia Covington 1.4; t7. Aryna Taylor 1.3; t7. CeCe Crudup 1.3; 9. Ariel Stephenson 1.2; 10. Sydnei Archie 1.1

Men’s statistics

Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Monday — 4 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Florida A&M; Saturday — 1 minute, 3 points in loss to North Carolina A&T

Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Monday — 27 minutes, 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in win over N.C. State; Saturday — 31 minutes, 11 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Boston College

Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Thursday — 7 minutes, 1 point, 2 rebounds in loss to Gardner-Webb; Saturday — 14 minutes, 1 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Winthrop

Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher’s), Delaware State: Monday — 31 minutes, 8 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to North Carolina A&T; Saturday — 26 minutes, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Coppin State

Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Wednesday — 28 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Michigan State; Saturday — 20 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Purdue

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: Wednesday — 37 minutes, 19 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Baylor; Saturday — 29 minutes, 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Texas

De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Thursday — 28 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to New Mexico State; Saturday — 27 minutes, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to Rio Grande Valley

Marvin Cannon (Steward), Washington State: Wednesday — DNP in win over Arizona State; Saturday — 10 minutes, 3 points, 5 rebounds in loss to Arizona

Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Thursday — 4 minutes, 1 assist in win over Charleston Southern; Saturday — 19 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds in win over UNC Asheville

Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Monday — 20 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Florida A&M; Saturday — 19 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block in loss to North Carolina A&T

A.J. Gaston (Highland Springs), Grambling State: Saturday — 16 minutes, 4 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Harvard: Friday — 18 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Penn; Saturday — 12 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist in loss to Princeton

Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Thursday — 11 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in loss to College of Charleston; Saturday — 12 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over UNC Wilmington

Jalen Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 4 minutes, 2 points in loss to Sacred Heart; Saturday — 9 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Fairleigh Dickinson

Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Thursday — 30 minutes, 2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Sacred Heart; Saturday — 28 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Fairleigh Dickinson

Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Monday — 10 minutes, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Florida A&M; Saturday — 12 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds in loss to North Carolina A&T

Malik Johnson (L.C. Bird), Canisius: Friday — 40 minutes, 14 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Quinnipiac; Sunday — 32 minutes, 8 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds in win over Marist

Curtis Jones (Highland Springs), Penn State: Wednesday — 20 minutes, 12 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in win over Indiana; Saturday — 16 minutes, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Nebraska

J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Arkansas State: Thursday — 26 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Appalachian State; Saturday — 25 minutes, 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Coastal Carolina

Devin Morgan (Matoaca), Youngstown State: Thursday — 19 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Illinois-Chicago; Saturday — 13 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound in win over IUPUI

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Deep Run), Liberty: Thursday — 26 minutes, 11 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Kennesaw State; Saturday — 35 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Florida Gulf Coast

Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday — 29 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Furman

Zach Pfaffenberger (Trinity Episcopal), Sacred Heart: Thursday — 10 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds in win over Mount St. Mary’s; Saturday — 12 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over St. Francis (NY)

Eric Rustin (Huguenot), UT Martin: Thursday — DNP in loss to Eastern Kentucky; Saturday — 16 minutes, 3 blocks in loss to Morehead State

Chris Shelton (Louisa), Hampton: Saturday — 1 minute in win over Presbyterian

Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday — 32 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to VCU; Saturday — 31 minutes, 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists in win over George Washington

Mike’L Simms (Highland Springs), VCU: Tuesday — 23 minutes, 3 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Richmond; Friday — 15 minutes, 3 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Rhode Island

Jare’l Spellman (Hermitage), Sacred Heart: Thursday — 34 minutes, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 assists in win over Mount St. Mary’s; Saturday — 32 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks in win over St. Francis (NY)

Ben Stanley (Millwood), Hampton: Saturday — 44 minutes, 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks in win over Presbyterian

Andrien White (Thomas Dale), Wake Forest: Wednesday — 27 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in loss to Notre Dame; Saturday — 28 minutes, 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Clemson

Maliek White (George Wythe), Providence: Saturday — 34 minutes, 9 points, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Butler

Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Monday — 34 minutes, 11 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds in loss to North Carolina A&T; Saturday — 34 minutes, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Coppin State

C.J. Williams (Millwood), Howard: Monday — 35 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Coppin State; Saturday — 36 minutes, 15 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in loss to Morgan State

Women’s statistics

Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine’s), VCU: Wednesday — 23 minutes, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Fordham; Sunday — 23 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Duquesne

Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Tuesday — 13 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Radford; Saturday — 19 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in win over S.C.-Upstate

Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 26 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Mercer; Saturday — 24 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in loss to Samford

Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Thursday — 16 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over Clemson; Sunday — DNP in win over Duke

Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday — 2 minutes, 1 block in loss to UMass; Sunday — 3 minutes, 1 rebound in win over St. Bonaventure

Dejah Carter (Cosby), Old Dominion: Thursday — 6 minutes, 2 rebounds in win over Southern Miss; Saturday — 13 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Louisiana Tech

Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Wednesday — 10 minutes, 1 block, 1 rebound in loss to UMass; Sunday — 33 minutes, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks in win over St. Bonaventure

Taja Cole (L.C. Bird), Virginia Tech: Thursday — 40 minutes, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 block in loss to Syracuse; Sunday — 30 minutes, 8 points, 9 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Miami

CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 29 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Mercer; Saturday — 28 minutes, 4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Samford

Camarie Gatling (Highland Springs), George Mason: Wednesday — DNP in loss to La Salle; Saturday — 4 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Rhode Island

Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Monday — 17 minutes, 8 points, 1 rebound in win over Bob Jones; Saturday — DNP in loss to Wofford

Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), Georgia Tech: Thursday — DNP in loss to Miami; Sunday — 12 minutes, 1 assist in loss to Notre Dame

Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday — DNP in los to Campbell; Saturday — 2 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Presbyterian

Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Tuesday — 31 minutes, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Campbell; Saturday — 30 minutes, 10 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound in win over Presbyterian

Mallory Odell (Deep Run), Longwood: Tuesday — 26 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks in loss to Hampton

Alex Parson (Monacan), Richmond: Wednesday — 29 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound in loss to UMass; Sunday — 29 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Bonaventure

Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday — 37 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Fordham; Sunday — 37 minutes, 19 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Duquesne

Ariel Stephenson (Prince George), George Washington: Wednesday — 21 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Saint Joseph’s; Sunday — 15 minutes, 2 points in loss to Saint Louis

Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday — 17 minutes, 6 points, 1 rebound in win over Fairleigh Dickinson

Megan Walker (Monacan), UConn: Thursday — 31 minutes, 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Cincinnati

Tyra Whitehead (Cosby), San Jose State: Wednesday — 30 minutes, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals in win over Boise State; Saturday — 19 minutes, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals in loss to Wyoming

Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday — 8 minutes, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Washington; Sunday — 16 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Washington State

