Gatling growing
with tests ahead
When discussing progress since her freshman season, George Mason junior Camarie Gatling (Highland Springs) and Patriots coach Nyla Milleson both chuckle while talking about conditioning.
“My senior year of high school I hyperextended my knee, so when I came in as a freshman I had to sit out for three weeks,” Gatling said. “I was already three weeks behind, then my first day was a track Friday. I hit the ground running and it was not pretty.”
Gatling has come a long way from those days. According to Milleson, the forward is in the best shape of her career from a conditioning standpoint. Her statistics have steadily increased from her freshman year when she averaged 4.2 points and 3 rebounds as a rotation player, to 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior starter. Perhaps the biggest leap she has made has come in her mental approach to the game.
“Her growth from a mental standpoint is obviously not perfect yet, where we’d like to have it on a daily basis,” Milleson said. “But he growth from that standpoint, just coming in every day to work and get better and be a leader and help her teammates — there are hardly any words for that growth.”
The mental growth that Milleson continues to seek from Gatling isn’t just about her ability to think her way through a game. It’s also about her interaction with teammates and how she affects the team as a whole.
“I’m fiery at times, I’ve been told. It’s addressing teammates the right way. Sometimes your passion can come off as anger, and I’m not the only one whose had to work on this, but just knowing how my teammates need to be spoken to,” Gatling said. “Even people who are on my level, they look to me for guidance. It was really hard last year because I was an underclassman but had so much responsibility as far as leadership. I didn’t get to pout or make excuses.”
After the season ends, Gatling will have an unfortunate opportunity to test her mental toughness and continue to grow. While she has continued to improve statistically and has recorded three double-doubles this season, she has done so on a pair of bad knees that she describes as “crunchy.” Once the season ends, she’ll have surgery to repair any damage.
“She’s going to have to stay mentally tough. We think we’ll have her back for some part of the summer, but the mental aspect definitely affects the conditioning part of it, as it does many athletes,” Milleson said. “I think one of the biggest positives is that maybe for the first time in [Gatling’s] career she’ll be as pain free as we can get her, and you never know how much that pain is affecting the mental part of it.”
News and notes
- Shot-clock malfunctions aren’t rare in basketball. However, malfunctions that can’t be fixed are. Last week’s contest between Hampton and Gardner-Webb was postponed at halftime when a shot-clock malfunction couldn’t be repaired. Ben Stanley had 16 points at the half for Hampton, who trailed by 8. The teams are scheduled to resume the game on February 24.
- Megan Walker and the UConn women’s team will take a break from their AAC schedule tonight for an exhibition game against the U.S. women’s national team. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
- Multiple local players have succumbed to knee injuries over the last two weeks. Marvin Cannon went down earlier in the month with a four- to six-week timetable for return to the Washington State rotation. Deandre Thomas was injured in Samford’s midweek loss to Furman, and is considered day to day. Jason Wade suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening minutes of Old Dominion’s loss to Florida International.
Hot shots
- North Carolina broke a six-game ACC losing streak on Saturday and Armando Bacot gave one of his best performances of the season. The freshman recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds and came up just three assists shy of a triple-double.
- Malik Johnson is no stranger to flirting with double-doubles, but managed to record one without scoring double-digit points on Friday. The senior guard had 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Canisius loss to Iona.
- Devin Morgan broke out of a scoring slump with a season-high 26 points and a career-best six 3-pointers in Youngstown State’s win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Ariel Stephenson knocked down what proved to be the winning 3-point basket in George Washington’s win over UMass on Sunday. The Colonials trailed 47-45 with 1:06 to play before Stephenson’s shot from deep put the home team ahead by 2. George Washington went on to win 50-47.
- Tyra Whitehead put up back-to-back double-doubles last week, and pulled down 16 rebounds in both contests. Whitehead, who is now averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game and is averaging 12.7 rebounds in January.
Men’s statistics
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Wednesday — 29 minutes, 9 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds in loss to Virginia Tech; Saturday — 33 minutes, 19 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks in win over Miami
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Monday — 10 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Longwood; Thursday — 5 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Radford; Saturday — 10 minutes, 1 point, 3 rebounds in loss to South Carolina Upstate
Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher’s), Delaware State: Saturday — 24 minutes, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist in loss to North Carolina Central
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Tuesday — 14 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist in loss to Maryland; Sunday — vs Ohio State, late
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: Tuesday — 40 minutes, 21 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal in win over Oklahoma State; Saturday — 31 minutes, 23 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Auburn
De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Thursday — 25 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds in win over Utah Valley; Saturday — 32 minutes, 16 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Seattle
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Monday — 8 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds in win over Radford; Thursday — 8 minutes, 7 points, 1 rebound in win over South Carolina Upstate; Saturday — 12 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in win over Presbyterian
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Saturday — 28 minutes, 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks in win over South Carolina State
A.J. Gaston (Highland Springs), Grambling State: Monday — 16 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Texas Southern; Saturday — 22 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds in loss to Jackson State
Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Harvard: Saturday — 14 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Dartmouth
Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s), VCU: Tuesday — 1 minute in win over Saint Joseph’s; Saturday — DNP in win over La Salle
Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Thursday — 18 minutes, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to William & Mary; Saturday — 20 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Elon
Jalen Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Monday — 18 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block in win over St. Francis (NY); Saturday — 2 minutes in win over Bryant
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Monday — 13 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Francis (NY); Saturday — 29 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Bryant
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Saturday — 4 minutes, 1 assist in win over South Carolina State
Malik Johnson (L.C. Bird), Canisius: Friday — 39 minutes, 5 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists in loss to Iona; Sunday — 40 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in loss to Fairfield
Curtis Jones (Highland Springs), Penn State: Wednesday — 18 minutes, 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Michigan
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Arkansas State: Thursday — 23 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound in win over South Alabama; Saturday — 16 minutes, 11 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block in win over Troy
Devin Morgan (Matoaca), Youngstown State: Thursday — 9 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Saturday — 33 minutes, 26 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds in win over Wisconsin-Green Bay
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Deep Run), Liberty: Thursday — 37 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in loss to North Florida; Saturday — 38 minutes, 7 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound in loss to Stetson
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday — 30 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Wofford; Saturday — 27 minutes, 12 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to Mercer
Zach Pfaffenberger (Trinity Episcopal), Sacred Heart: Monday — 16 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Robert Morris; Thursday — 19 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Central Connecticut State; Saturday — 11 minutes, 4 points, 1 block, 1 rebound in win over Fairleigh Dickinson
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), UT Martin: Thursday — 5 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Eastern Illinois; Saturday — 5 minutes, 2 points in win over SIU-Edwardsville
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Hampton: Thursday — DNP in win over Campbell; Saturday — 6 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in loss to Radford
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Wednesday — 27 minutes, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in win over La Salle; Saturday — 30 minutes, 21 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to Dayton
Mike’L Simms (Highland Springs), VCU: Tuesday — 24 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in win over Saint Joseph’s; Saturday — 31 minutes, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals in win over LaSalle
Jare’l Spellman (Hermitage), Sacred Heart: Monday — 23 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in loss to Robert Morris; Thursday — 28 minutes, 7 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal in win over Central Connecticut State; Saturday — 30 minutes, 6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block in win over Fairleigh Dickinson
Ben Stanley (Millwood), Hampton: Thursday — 38 minutes, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks in win over Campbell; Saturday — 40 minutes, 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks in loss to Radford
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Samford: Wednesday — 1 minute, 1 rebound in loss to Furman; Saturday — DNP in loss to UNC Greensboro
Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal), Old Dominion: Monday — 37 minutes, 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in win over Charlotte; Thursday — 8 minutes, 2 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound in loss to Florida International; Saturday — DNP in win over Florida Atlantic
Andrien White (Thomas Dale), Wake Forest: Tuesday — 32 minutes, 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals in loss to Clemson; Sunday — 45 minutes, 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Virginia
Maliek White (George Wythe), Providence: Wednesday — 28 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Seton Hall; Saturday — 31 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Villanova
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Saturday — 30 minutes, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to North Carolina Central
C.J. Williams (Millwood), Howard: Monday — 27 minutes, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Yale; Saturday — 35 minutes, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Florida A&M
Women’s statistics
Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine’s), VCU: Wednesday — 38 minutes, 11 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in win over UMass; Saturday — 16 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds in win over George Mason
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Tuesday — 17 minutes, 8 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over Charleston Southern
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 31 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks in win over Furman; Saturday — 30 minutes, 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist in loss to Wofford
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Thursday — 17 minutes, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in win over Pittsburgh; Sunday — vs North Carolina, late
Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Thursday — DNP in win over La Salle; Sunday — 9 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Davidson
Dejah Carter (Cosby), Old Dominion: Thursday — 25 minutes, 4 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Florida International; Saturday — 7 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in win over Florida Atlantic
Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Thursday — 19 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over La Salle; Sunday — 18 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in win over Davidson
Taja Cole (L.C. Bird), Virginia Tech: Thursday — 35 minutes, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal in win over Boston College; Sunday — 36 minutes, 15 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals in win over Clemson
Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Sunday — 4 minutes, 1 rebound in win over UNC Wilmington
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 13 minutes, 5 points, 5 rebounds in win over Furman; Saturday — 8 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Wofford
Camarie Gatling (Highland Springs), George Mason: Wednesday — 19 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in loss to Duquesne; Saturday — 15 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to VCU
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Thursday — 1 minute in loss to UNC Greensboro; Saturday — 5 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Western Carolina
Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), Georgia Tech: Thursday — 6 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to North Carolina; Sunday — 2 minutes in loss to Duke
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook), Radford: Tuesday — 2 minutes in win over South Carolina Upstate; Saturday — DNP in win over Gardner-Webb
Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Tuesday — 14 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over South Carolina Upstate; Saturday — 34 minutes, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Gardner-Webb
Mallory Odell (Deep Run), Longwood: Tuesday — 19 minutes, 2 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block in loss to Winthrop; Saturday — 26 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over UNC Asheville
Alex Parson (Monacan), Richmond: Thursday — 35 minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over La Salle; Sunday — 36 minutes, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Davidson
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Wednesday — 27 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over UMass; Saturday — 30 minutes, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks in win over George Mason
Ariel Stephenson (Prince George), George Washington: Wednesday — 21 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in loss to Dayton; Sunday — 16 minutes, 6 points, 1 rebound in win over UMass
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Monday — 25 minutes, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in win over St. Francis (NY); Saturday — 25 minutes, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Bryant
Megan Walker (Monacan), UConn: Thursday — 35 minutes, 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Tennessee; Saturday — 26 minutes, 15 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals in win over East Carolina
Tyra Whitehead (Cosby), San Jose State: Wednesday — 30 minutes, 18 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over New Mexico; Saturday — 33 minutes, 11 points, 11 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals in win over Air Force
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Friday — 3 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in win over Colorado; Sunday — 23 minutes, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 points in win over Utah
