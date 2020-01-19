Johnson playing
major role at Canisius
When we last talked with Malik Johnson, the Blue Ridge product who began his high school career at L.C. Bird, the point guard was a sophomore looking to make an impact as a floor general for Canisius. Two years later, he’s become that — and more.
Heading into Sunday’s game against Rider, Johnson led the Griffs in minutes (38.1 mpg), scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (6.1 rpg), assists (5.6 apg) and steals (2.5 spg). He’s on pace to be the school’s all-time leader in starts and assists. His 6.1 rebounds per game rank him in the top 10 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, despite being listed at only 5-foot-10.
“Malik Johnson is the ultimate competitor. He is one of the most competitive players I have ever been around,” Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon said. “He hates losing in practice. He goes into every drill with the same level of intensity and energy as he does in games.”
As a four-year starter, Johnson always has been at his best setting up high-scoring teammates. Former teammates such as Kassius Robertson, Jermaine Crumpton, Phil Valenti and Isaiah Reese would carry the scoring load while the point guard worked on setting them up for easy baskets. Johnson still sees that as his job for younger teammates Majesty Brandon (12.7 ppg) and Scott Hitchon (10.7 ppg) while also making sure he bears part of the scoring load.
I got [my former teammates] the ball where they wanted it,” Johnson said. “I have to do the same thing in terms of making things easy [for current teammates], getting them shots and easy buckets; but at the same time, I can pick and choose my spots when I need to score for us.”
With the second half of his senior season in full swing, Johnson looks back at his college career in wonder. He has gone from a freshman with an older, well-known basketball player as a brother (Robert, Benedictine/Indiana), to the leader of his own team. He tries to impart the knowledge he’s learned to his younger teammates on a daily basis.
“Honestly, I think about it every day about how fast these four years flew by. The one thing I try and give to freshmen is that it flies by really fast and you don’t want to go through a year and say ‘I wish I could have done this,’ or ‘I wish I could have done that,’ because you’ll be a senior and you don’t want those regrets where you wish you could get time back,” Johnson said.
Hot shots
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) recorded his first double-double of the new year with 12 points and 11 rebounds in North Carolina’s loss to Pitt. It was the freshman’s first since a 15-point, 12-rebound effort in a win against UCLA. He has six double-doubles this season.
Robbie Beran (Collegiate) scored a season- and career-high 17 points in Northwestern’s loss to Illinois. The freshman is averaging 10.6 points since entering the starting lineup on Jan. 5.
Dejah Carter (Cosby) played a season-high 15 minutes against in Old Dominion’s midweek win over Western Kentucky and responded with a season-best 10 points.
Northeast Conference opponents are well aware of Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), the sophomore forward who is averaging nearly a double-double with points and rebounds this season. However, twin brother and teammate Jalen Jefferson (Hopewell) registered career bests 11 minutes, 6 points and 9 rebounds in a win over Central Connecticut State.
Entering Saturday’s contest against Maryland-Eastern Shore, Norfolk State freshman Tyrese Jenkins (Varina) had only made more than one basket in a game on two occasions. On Saturday, the guard surged for a season- and career-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers in the victory.
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Deep Run) scored a season-high 21 points in Liberty’s victory over Lipscomb, the Flames’ 19th of the season.
Greg Parham (Monacan) has put together his most consistent stretch of the season over his last four games, averaging 11.3 points over the stretch. He added season-highs with 9 assists and five rebounds in Saturday’s win over The Citadel.
Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal) scored a career-high 22 points and added 10 rebounds for his first career double-double in Old Dominion’s midweek loss to Western Kentucky. Wade has come up 1 point or rebound shy of a double-double on four occasions this season, including Saturday’s game against Marshall in which he finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Men’s statistics
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Saturday — 28 minutes, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block in loss to Pittsburgh
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Thursday — 4 minutes, 1 point, 1 block in loss to High Point; Saturday — 5 minutes, 2 rebounds in loss to Hampton
Ameer Bennett (St. Christopher’s), Delaware State: Monday — 30 minutes, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to North Carolina A&T
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Tuesday — 28 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in loss to Iowa; Saturday — 30 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Illinois
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: Wednesday — 27 minutes, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in loss to Baylor; Saturday — 32 minutes, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Texas Tech
De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Thursday — 35 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Missouri-Kansas City; Saturday — 22 minutes, 6 rebounds, 4 assists in win over Chicago State
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Thursday — 18 minutes, 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Hampton
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Saturday — 5 minutes, 1 rebound in win over Maryland-Eastern Shore
A.J. Gaston (Highland Springs), Grambling State: Monday — 20 minutes, 5 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Alcorn State; Saturday — 15 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Prairie View A&M
Mario Haskett (L.C. Bird), Harvard: Saturday — 12 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Dartmouth
Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s), VCU: Tuesday — DNP in loss to Dayton; Saturday — 2 minutes in win over St. Bonaventure
Zach Jacobs (Trinity Episcopal), James Madison: Saturday — 21 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Towson
Jalen Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday — 11 minutes, 6 points, 9 rebounds in win over Central Connecticut State
Malik Jefferson (Hopewell), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday — 28 minutes, 17 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Central Connecticut State
Tyrese Jenkins (Varina), Norfolk State: Saturday — 19 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Maryland-Eastern Shore
Malik Johnson (L.C. Bird), Canisius: Friday — 38 minutes, 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals in win over Siena; Sunday — 40 minutes, 18 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Rider
Curtis Jones (Highland Springs), Penn State: Wednesday — 21 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Minnesota; Saturday — 9 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Ohio State
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Arkansas State: Thursday — 10 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Appalachian State; Saturday — 19 minutes, 3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block in win over Coastal Carolina
Devin Morgan (Matoaca), Youngstown State: Thursday — 14 minutes, 8 points in loss to Northern Kentucky; Saturday — 11 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in loss to Wright State
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Deep Run), Liberty: Saturday — 38 minutes, 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over Lipscomb
Greg Parham (Monacan), VMI: Wednesday — 25 minutes, 13 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in loss to Mercer; Saturday — 30 minutes, 10 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds in win over The Citadel
Zach Pfaffenberger (Trinity Episcopal), Sacred Heart: Wednesday — 9 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds in win over Central Connecticut State; Saturday — 16 minutes in loss to Saint Francis (Pa)
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), UT Martin: Thursday — 7 minutes in loss to Murray State; Saturday — 1 minute in loss to Austin Peay
Chris Shelton (Louisa), Hampton: Thursday — 5 minutes in loss to Winthrop; Saturday — DNP in win over UNC Asheville
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Tuesday — 35 minutes, 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Davidson; Saturday — 35 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal in win over George Mason
Mike’L Simms (Highland Springs), VCU: Tuesday — 22 minutes, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Dayton; Saturday — 24 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in win over St. Bonaventure
Jare’l Spellman (Hermitage), Sacred Heart: Wednesday — 30 minutes, 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals in win over Central Connecticut State; Saturday — 28 minutes, 10 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks in loss to Saint Francis (Pa)
Ben Stanley (Millwood), Hampton: Thursday — 32 minutes, 27 points, 5 rebounds in loss to Winthrop; Saturday — 38 minutes, 33 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist in win over UNC Asheville
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Samford: Wednesday — 33 minutes, 9 points, 1 rebound in loss to East Tennessee State; Saturday — 24 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist in loss to Mercer
Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal), Old Dominion: Thursday — 35 minutes, 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists in loss to Western Kentucky; Saturday — 37 minutes, 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks in loss to Marshall
Andrien White (Thomas Dale), Wake Forest: Tuesday — 26 minutes, 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Virginia Tech; Sunday — vs Boston College, late
Maliek White (George Wythe), Providence: Wednesday — 32 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal in win over St. John’s; Saturday — 29 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds in loss to Creighton
Pinky Wiley (L.C. Bird), Delaware State: Monday — 26 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in loss to North Carolina A&T
C.J. Williams (Millwood), Howard: Monday — 42 minutes, 34 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds in loss to South Carolina State; Saturday — 40 minutes, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to Morgan State
Women’s statistics
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Tuesday — 19 minutes, 11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in win over Winthrop; Saturday — 23 minutes, 4 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Presbyterian
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Saturday — 24 minutes, 3 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Western Carolina
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Thursday — 17 minutes, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block in win over Florida State; Sunday — 21 minutes, 8 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal in win over Wake Forest
Angel Burgos (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Friday — 1 minute in loss to VCU
Dejah Carter (Cosby), Old Dominion: Thursday — 15 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Western Kentucky; Saturday — 3 minutes in win over Marshall
Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), Richmond: Friday — 22 minutes, 3 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks in loss to VCU
Taja Cole (L.C. Bird), Virginia Tech: Sunday — vs Virginia, 10 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds
Nia Covington (Cosby), College of Charleston: Friday — 4 minutes, 2 points, 1 steal in loss to Towson; Sunday — DNP in loss to James Madison
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Saturday — 24 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds in win over Western Carolina
Jennifer Davis (TPLS), Towson: Friday — 1 minute, 1 rebound in win over College of Charleston; Sunday — DNP in win over UNC Wilmington
Camarie Gatling (Highland Springs), George Mason: Wednesday — 23 minutes, 12 points, 3 blocks, 1 rebound in loss to Davidson; Sunday — vs Fordham, DNP
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Thursday — 2 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound in win over East Tennessee State; Saturday — 3 minutes in loss to Chattanooga
Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), Georgia Tech: Thursday — DNP in win over Syracuse; Sunday — 19 minutes, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Boston College
Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Tuesday — 20 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in win over Longwood; Saturday — 19 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Winthrop
Mallory Odell (Deep Run), Longwood: Tuesday — 28 minutes, 1 point, 8 rebounds, 1 steal in loss to Radford; Saturday — 13 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds in loss to High Point
Alex Parson (Monacan), Richmond: Friday — 37 minutes, 8 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound in loss to VCU
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Friday — 35 minutes, 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists in win over Richmond
Ariel Stephenson (Prince George), George Washington: Saturday — 28 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound in loss to Davidson
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Monday — 28 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in loss to Merrimack; Saturday — 28 minutes, 8 points, 5 steals, 4 assists in win over Central Connecticut State
Megan Walker (Monacan), UConn: Tuesday — 40 minutes, 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists in win over Memphis; Thursday — 40 minutes, 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Central Florida; Sunday — 26 minutes, 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist in win over Tulsa
Tyra Whitehead (Cosby), San Jose State: Wednesday — 33 minutes, 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block in win over UNLV
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Thursday — 8 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Oregon; Sunday — vs Oregon State, 7 minutes, 1 rebound
