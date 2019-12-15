‘Leap of faith’ took ex-Cosby standout Whitehead across the country
After the first semester of the 2018-2019 academic school year, Tyra Whitehead (Cosby) was quietly removed from the Wake Forest women’s basketball team’s roster. There was no announcement or press release, just one less player.
Whitehead doesn’t like to discuss what led her to transfer from Wake Forest. She was interested in exploring the graduate transfer route, so leaving the school was inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was her ultimate destination. Whitehead flirted with the idea of returning to the state of Virginia and attending Old Dominion. She also had interest from SEC schools Ole Miss and Auburn. Ultimately, citing a good feeling, she settled on a school nearly 3,000 miles from home — San Jose State.
“[It was a] leap of faith. Just being comfortable with being uncomfortable, and I felt that there,” Whitehead said. “I’d run through a wall for my teammates and I felt that on my visit.”
Whitehead said it was Spartans junior point guard Danae Marquez who really showed the transfer what the school and team were all about. It was a vibe that Whitehead meshed with extraordinarily well, according to her new coach.
“It’s described as ‘good vibes only’ between her and her teammates. She’s a big kid at heart who likes to care for people,” San Jose State coach Jamie Craighead said of her new center. “For Ty, it’s been a nice to fit in our culture because we needed her ... I think she needed her teammates as well. She has a lightheartedness about her.”
The Cosby product has enjoyed the vibe, and her teammates have enjoyed the results on the court. Through the win over San Diego State on December 7, Whitehead is averaging 14.9 points and 8.8 rebounds while starting every game for the Spartans. She flashed the ability to produce those numbers while in Winston-Salem, but was never able to do it consistently. The difference, she said, is happiness.
“I’m happy. When you’re playing a sport and you’re enjoying the work you’re putting into it, the results show,” Whitehead said.
Craighead sees her junior forward’s results as a product of her diverse skill set and how it easily fits in to her team’s system. Whitehead can use her 6-foot-3-inch frame to back a player down to the basket and also turn around a knock down a short jumper with ease.
“She’s a very good basketball player. Being in the right system, we have a lot of people around her who can knock down the 3 so we can isolate her on the block,” Craighead said. “[Whitehead’s] really tough to guard 1-on-1 ... any time she wants it, she can get it.”
MEN’S STATISTICS
Daryl Anderson (Millwood), Norfolk State: Sunday — 3 minutes, 1 rebound in loss to Loyola Chicago
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), North Carolina: Sunday — vs Wofford, 4 p.m.
Jamon Battle (L.C. Bird), UNC Asheville: Wednesday- 13 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to South Carolina State; Saturday — 4 minutes in win over UT Martin
Robbie Beran (Collegiate), Northwestern: Sunday — vs SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State: Thursday — 31 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Iowa
De’Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Cal State Bakersfield: Saturday — 36 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist in loss to Idaho
Marvin Cannon (Steward), Washington State: Sunday — vs UC Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Charles Falden (L.C. Bird), Winthrop: Wednesday — 22 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in loss to TCU; Saturday — 19 minutes, 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Furman
Chris Ford (L.C. Bird), Norfolk State: Sunday — 14 minutes, 6 points, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds in loss to Loyola Chicago
A.J. Gaston (Highland Springs), Grambling State: Tuesday — 36 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in win over Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday — 15 minutes, 1 assist, 1 block in win over Rust
Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s), VCU: Sunday — vs Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s), Saint Louis: Saturday — 22 minutes, 6 points in loss to Auburn
Malik Johnson (L.C. Bird), Canisius: Saturday — 40 minutes, 20 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, 4 rebounds, 1 block in win over Holy Cross
Curtis Jones (Highland Springs), Penn State: Tuesday — 7 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Maryland; Saturday — 21 minutes, 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist in win over Alabama
J.J. Matthews (Millwood), Arkansas State: Wednesday — 24 minutes, 15 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block in loss to Missouri State
Devin Morgan (Matoaca), Youngstown State: Sunday — vs SE Missouri State, late
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Deep Run), Liberty: Saturday — 36 minutes, 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Vanderbilt
Zach Pfaffenberger (Trinity Episcopal), Sacred Heart: 9 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds in loss to Central Florida
Eric Rustin (Huguenot), UT Martin: Saturday — 11 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, in loss to UNC Asheville
Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), Richmond: Saturday — 28 minutes, 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists in win over College of Charleston
Mike’L Simms (Highland Springs), VCU: Sunday — vs Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Jare’l Spellman (Hermitage), Sacred Heart: 23 minutes, 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks in loss to Central Florida
Deandre Thomas (Millwood), Samford: Sunday — vs Hawaii, late
Jason Wade (Trinity Episcopal), Old Dominion: Saturday — 24 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in loss to Illinois
Austin Washburn (Powhatan), William & Mary: Sunday — 9 minutes, 5 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Goucher
Andrien White (Thomas Dale), Wake Forest: Saturday — 28 minutes, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in win over Xavier
Maliek White (George Wythe), Providence: Saturday — 22 minutes, 3 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal in win over Stony Brook
C.J. Williams (Millwood), Howard: Saturday — 33 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to Appalachian State
Tyrek Williams (L.C.Bird), Troy: Wednesday — 5 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound in win over Jacksonville State; Sunday — vs Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S STATISTICS
Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine’s), VCU: Sunday — 29 minutes, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in win over Old Dominion
Taya Bolden (Highland Springs), Campbell: Thursday -15 minutes, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in win over Bluefield
Aja Boyd (ARGS), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 18 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in loss to N.C. A&T
Jada Boyd (ARGS), N.C. State: Sunday — 6 minutes, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal in win over Elon
Dejah Carter (Cosby), Old Dominion: Sunday — 4 minutes in loss to VCU
CeCe Crudup (Highland Springs), UNC Greensboro: Thursday — 18 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in loss to North Carolina A&T
Tyah Hunter (Hopewell), Furman: Sunday — 9 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds in loss to Georgia
Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell), Georgia Tech: Sunday — 14 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds in win over East Tennessee State
Tina Lindenfeld (Midlothian), Radford: Sunday — 34 minutes, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in loss to American
Mallory Odell (Deep Run), Longwood: Sunday — vs Delaware State, 3 p.m.
Taya Robinson (Huguenot), VCU: Sunday — 26 minutes, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Old Dominion
Ariel Stephenson (Prince George), George Washington: Tuesday — 27 minutes, 6 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound in loss to Minnesota
Aryna Taylor (Patrick Henry), Mount St. Mary’s: Saturday — 5 minutes in loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore
Tyra Whitehead (Cosby), San Jose State: Saturday — 15 minutes, 19 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 1 assist in win over La Verne
Anna Wilson (Collegiate), Stanford: Sunday — vs. Ohio State, late
