Joey Bart had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox 3-2 on Saturday in front of 8,472 fans at The Diamond.

The Baysox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Cedric Mullins hit an RBI single, scoring Preston Palmeiro.

Jamie Callahan (1-0) got the win in relief while Jay Flaa (0-2) took the loss.

Baysox AB R H BI W K AVG

Mullins CF 5 0 2 1 0 0 .270

Valentin LF 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258

Feliz 2B 5 0 1 0 0 1 .291

Perez DH-C 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254

Cumberland C 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252

McKenna PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Muckenhirn P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Flaa P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

McCoy SS 4 1 2 0 0 2 .270

Nichting RF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259

Palmeiro 1B 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233

Yahn 3B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229

Totals 37 2 9 2 2 5 .247

2B: McCoy (13). RBI: Mullins (18); Palmeiro (42). LOB: 9. CS: Mullins (3). E: Cumberland (1); Yahn (3).

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Fargas RF 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249

Miller 2B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215

Bart C 5 0 2 2 0 1 .307

Ramos CF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .230

Heyward DH 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209

Brusa 1B 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229

Houchins 3B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Van Horn SS 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187

Johnson LF 3 1 0 1 1 1 .236

Totals 34 3 6 3 2 7 .219

2B: Brusa (18); Bart (3). RBI: Bart 2 (10); Johnson, B (18). SAC: Van Horn. LOB: 9. E: Houchins (9).

Bowie 000 100 000 1 — 2 9 2

Richmond 010 000 000 2 — 3 6 1

Baysox IP H R ER W K ERA

Sedlock 4 3 1 0 1 2 3.71

Klimek 2 1 0 0 1 1 1.69

Muckenhirn 3 1 0 0 0 3 3.21

Flaa L, 0-2 1/3 1 2 1 0 1 2.81

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Hjelle 5 7 1 1 1 2 6.04

Davis 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Vizcaino 2 0 0 0 1 2 3.66

Callahan W, 1-0 1 2 1 0 0 0 4.50

HBP: Perez (by Hjelle); Miller (by Sedlock); Fargas (by Flaa). T: 2:57. A: 8,472.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription