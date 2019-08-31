Joey Bart had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox 3-2 on Saturday in front of 8,472 fans at The Diamond.
The Baysox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Cedric Mullins hit an RBI single, scoring Preston Palmeiro.
Jamie Callahan (1-0) got the win in relief while Jay Flaa (0-2) took the loss.
Baysox AB R H BI W K AVG
Mullins CF 5 0 2 1 0 0 .270
Valentin LF 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258
Feliz 2B 5 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Perez DH-C 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Cumberland C 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252
McKenna PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Muckenhirn P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Flaa P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCoy SS 4 1 2 0 0 2 .270
Nichting RF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Palmeiro 1B 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233
Yahn 3B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Totals 37 2 9 2 2 5 .247
2B: McCoy (13). RBI: Mullins (18); Palmeiro (42). LOB: 9. CS: Mullins (3). E: Cumberland (1); Yahn (3).
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Fargas RF 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249
Miller 2B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Bart C 5 0 2 2 0 1 .307
Ramos CF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .230
Heyward DH 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Brusa 1B 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Houchins 3B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Van Horn SS 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187
Johnson LF 3 1 0 1 1 1 .236
Totals 34 3 6 3 2 7 .219
2B: Brusa (18); Bart (3). RBI: Bart 2 (10); Johnson, B (18). SAC: Van Horn. LOB: 9. E: Houchins (9).
Bowie 000 100 000 1 — 2 9 2
Richmond 010 000 000 2 — 3 6 1
Baysox IP H R ER W K ERA
Sedlock 4 3 1 0 1 2 3.71
Klimek 2 1 0 0 1 1 1.69
Muckenhirn 3 1 0 0 0 3 3.21
Flaa L, 0-2 1/3 1 2 1 0 1 2.81
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Hjelle 5 7 1 1 1 2 6.04
Davis 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Vizcaino 2 0 0 0 1 2 3.66
Callahan W, 1-0 1 2 1 0 0 0 4.50
HBP: Perez (by Hjelle); Miller (by Sedlock); Fargas (by Flaa). T: 2:57. A: 8,472.
