PHOENIX — San Francisco catcher Buster Posey became the latest well-known player to opt out of the abbreviated 2020 season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, joining Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the sidelines.
Others such as Texas slugger Joey Gallo and San Diego outfielder Tommy Pham provided good news: They can get back on the field after previously testing positive for the virus.
One week into Major League Baseball’s strange summer camp, the constant churn of rosters is one of the few constants.
Posey — a six-time All-Star and 2012 NL MVP — said his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely, and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided skipping the season was in his family’s best interest.
“These babies, being as fragile as they are for the next four months minimum, this wasn’t ultimately that difficult a decision for me,” he said.
Trying to keep things simple has been paramount as MLB continues its cautious journey to a 60-game regular season that’s scheduled to begin on July 23. The first seven days of camp were anything but dull: Several players across the sport tested positive for COVID-19, results for some tests were delayed and a slow trickle of players have decided to opt out of the season, citing personal, health or family reasons.
While some have opted out of the season, others have carefully weighed the risks and decided to play. Baltimore pitcher Alex Cobb has a young family to care for, including a newborn, so he wasn’t so sure about participating in the delayed season.
But after consulting with his wife, pediatricians and doctors, Cobb joined the rebuilding Orioles.
“There’s just no guarantee that if I opted out and stayed home that we wouldn’t get it,” he said this week. “This is a great opportunity for me personally — especially since I missed all last year — to go out and get a season in.”
In the middle of the uncertainty there have been rays of hope: Gallo returned to camp after missing the first week following a positive COVID-19 test. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Pham has also been cleared and was due at Friday’s practice. Pham tested positive during intake and was asymptomatic.
Chisox’s Kopech to sit out
CHICAGO — Prized pitching prospect Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox chose not to play this season, and the team put star third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list because of an unspecified ailment.
There was no official word on whether the moves were related to the coronavirus pandemic. The team had said Kopech was dealing with a personal issue.
Kopech, a 24-year-old right-hander, is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 26 and likely would have opened the year in the minors had the season started on time.
Moncada set career highs by hitting .315 with 25 homers and 79 RBIs in a breakthrough season last year.
Position switch for
Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are shifting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. across the diamond, moving the slugger to first base from third.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Guerrero feels comfortable at first and the team has Travis Shaw ready to play third. Montoyo also said Guerrero will see time as a designated hitter.
Guerrero hit .272 with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs in 123 games as a rookie third baseman. He also led the team with 17 errors.
Guerrero, the 21-year-old son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, is one of baseball’s most heralded young players. The Blue Jays asked him to drop weight and boost endurance during the off-season. He injured his left oblique muscle in spring training last year, and later missed occasional games because of right knee pain.
Orioles: Baltimore announced left-hander John Means will start their July 24 opener in Boston. Means went 12-11 with a 3.60 ERA for Baltimore last season. He was the Orioles’ lone representative in the All-Star Game and finished second in AL rookie of the year balloting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.