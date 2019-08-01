NEW YORK — Pittsburgh pitcher Keone Kela was suspended for 10 games, wild-swinging Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after a furious brawl between the Pirates and Reds.
Major League Baseball issued eight suspensions Thursday, two days after the fight at Great American Ball Park.
Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.
Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games, starting Thursday night when Cincinnati visits Atlanta. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin Friday night when the Pirates play the New York Mets.
Puig was suspended for his aggressive actions on what turned out to be his last day with the Reds. The outfielder was later traded to Cleveland.
“Things happen in the moment. You need to defend your teammates,” Puig said. “Off the field, we’re all friends.”
Pirates infielder Jose Osuna was suspended five games, and Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick and Reds pitcher Jared Hughes each got three.
Bell and the Reds became enraged after Kela threw near Derek Dietrich’s head in the late innings. These NL Central rivals have a history of run-ins that included a fracas in April at PNC Park that began after Dietrich stood at the plate to admire a home run — the Pirates have thrown close to him since then.
All of the suspended players were fined undisclosed amounts. Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin also were fined, as were several players on both teams for taking part in the brawl while on the injured list.
The Reds and Pirates next play on Aug. 23 at Pittsburgh — that game, incidentally, was already billed as fireworks night.
White Sox: Chicago placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and recalled outfielder Ryan Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte. Moncada left Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets after fielding a grounder in the top of the first. Moncada is hitting .301 with 20 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games.
Home run binge: Batters are on pace to hit 600 more home runs than in any previous season, nearly 10% above the record set two years ago. There were 1,057 home runs in July, breaking the previous July record of 961 in 2004.
A total of 4,478 home runs were hit in 1,621 games through Wednesday, an average of 2.76 per game. Batters are on pace to hit 6,712 home runs, well above the record 6,105 set in 2017 and up 20% from 5,585 last year.
A year after strikeouts surpassed hits for the first time, whiffs remain ahead: 28,422 to 28,088. Strikeouts project to 42,607, which would top last year’s 41,207 and set a record for the 12th straight season.
