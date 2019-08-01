ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty struck out nine in seven one-hit innings, and Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer as St. Louis blanked the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Thursday in a matchup of NL Central leaders.
The Cardinals won two games in the three-game set and claimed first in the division, a game ahead of Chicago. The Cubs have lost four of six overall and 11 of their past 16 on the road.
Flaherty (5-6) held the Cubs without a hit until newcomer Nicholas Castellanos singled to right with two out in the sixth. Flaherty retired 13 straight batters from the first to fifth innings.
Wieters capped off a four-run, sixth-inning outburst with a three-run homer off Derek Holland to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.
Jon Lester (9-7) gave up five earned runs on nine hits over five-plus innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Astros 7, Indians 1: Gerrit Cole pitched one-run ball over seven innings and extended his winning streak to a career-best nine games as visiting Houston beat the Indians, spoiling the Cleveland debuts of Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes and the return of Danny Salazar.
Cole (13-5) gave up four hits and struck out four. The right-hander leads the majors with 216 strikeouts.
Puig doubled in the fourth and went 1 for 3 with a stolen base in his first game since being acquired from Cincinnati. Reyes, who came over from San Diego in the same three-team trade, had a single in four at-bats.
Salazar (0-1) allowed two runs in four innings in his season debut. The former All-Star, who had surgery on his throwing shoulder last July, struck out two and topped out at 88.3 MPH in 66 pitches.
Houston’s Yuli Gurriel went 0 for 4 and had his hitting streak snapped at 18 games.
Athletics 5, Brewers 3: Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run off struggling closer Josh Hader in the eighth inning to break out of a long slump as Oakland edged visiting Milwaukee.
The A’s trailed 3-2 when Robbie Grossman walked leading off the eighth against Hader, an All-Star reliever who pitched for a third consecutive day for the first time in his career. Chapman, who had one hit and 13 strikeouts in his previous 30 at-bats, crushed a first-pitch home run to straightaway center.
It’s the third blown save and 11th home run allowed by Hader (1-5). He also gave up Matt Olson’s walkoff home run on Tuesday. Hader has a 5.40 ERA and five homers allowed in 11 appearances since July 1.
Christian Yelich doubled to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games for Milwaukee, matching the longest streak in the majors this season.
Marlins 5, Twins 4 (12): Newly acquired Twins reliever Sam Dyson blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning without retiring a batter, and Harold Ramirez hit a leadoff homer in the 12th to send host Miami past Minnesota.
The AL Central-leading Twins revamped their bullpen after watching a whopping lead over Cleveland dwindle in the last month. Minnesota obtained reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with Miami over the weekend and acquired Dyson from San Francisco in a deadline-beating deal Wednesday.
Romo pitched a perfect eighth and turned a 4-1 lead in the ninth over to Dyson, who had a 2.47 ERA in 49 games for the Giants this season. Dyson faced four batters and allowed two walks, a single and an RBI double by Jon Berti before being pulled.
Max Kepler led off the game with his 30th homer, and Byron Buxton drove in two runs with his 30th double for the Twins.
Rays 9, Red Sox 4: Rookie left-hander Brendan McKay struck out seven, and Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows homered as Tampa Bay won at Boston to complete a three-game sweep.
The Rays have won four straight and hold the AL’s final wild card by a half-game over Oakland. Boston fell 3§ games behind Tampa Bay. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with two homers, and Mookie Betts also homered for the Red Sox.
Phillies 10, Giants 2: J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and fell a triple shy of the cycle, and Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep as Philadelphia routed visiting San Francisco. Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the fifth but was pulled after 71 pitches because of a bone spur in his right elbow. He allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits, striking out five in four-plus innings.
Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his team’s five home runs to back a solid performance by fellow rookie Trent Thornton as Toronto pounded host Baltimore. Randal Grichuk, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also had homered for the Blue Jays, who tied a season high with their fourth straight win.
Toronto reinstated Thornton (4-7) from the 10-day injured list for elbow inflammation, and he allowed one run and five hits without a walk over six innings. Trey Mancini hit his 25th home run for the Orioles.
Mets 4, White Sox 0: Zack Wheeler, a subject of trade rumors before Wednesday’s deadline, tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, and Robinson Cano drove in two runs with a homer and double, as New York beat host Chicago for its seventh straight win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.