DETROIT — All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez became the Yankees’ latest injury concern when he left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with left groin tightness as New York beat Detroit 6-4 to complete a sweep.
Sanchez exited in the fourth, an inning after he was thrown out in his first stolen base try this year. He has been on the injured list three times in the past two seasons because of groin strains.
Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion left the first game with an oblique issue. The AL East leaders won that one 10-4.
CC Sabathia pitched into the fourth inning of the second game in his return from the injured list. Sabathia, who has dealt with right knee problems, allowed only one hit through the first three innings but gave up a two-run double to Brandon Dixon in the fourth. He threw 56 pitches in 3⅓ innings before being relieved by Domingo German (18-4).
Encarnacion homered in the first game, then left in the fifth inning with a strained left oblique muscle.
Cubs 4, Padres 1: Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings as Chicago beat host San Diego to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL’s second wild card.
Chicago split the four-game series and won for just the second time in seven games.
Darvish (6-6) retired his first eight batters before allowing his first hit, an infield single by opposing starter Dinelson Lamet (2-5). Darvish kicked the ball with his right foot and it caromed to third baseman Kris Bryant. Darvish struck out Greg Garcia to end the inning.
Brewers 3, Marlins 2: Ryan Braun broke a tie with a two-run homer in the third inning as visiting completed a four-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven.
Braun, bothered by a bad back for much of the season, broke a 1-1 tie against Caleb Smith (8-10) with an opposite-field drive to right, his 19th home run this season.
Gio Gonzalez and four relievers retired Miami’s final 18 batters after Lewis Brinson’s run-scoring single in the fourth.
Mets 11, Diamondbacks 1: Juan Lagares hit a grand slam and a two-run shot, and New York set a team record with six home runs in a home game, routing visiting Arizona for a four-game sweep. Michael Conforto hit his 30th homer, Todd Frazier connected for the third time in the series and Robinson Cano and Tomas Nido also went deep.
Phillies 9, Braves 5: Cesar Hernandez hit one of four Philadelphia home runs and added an RBI single to help the Phillies down visiting Atlanta. J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and Adam Haseley (UVA) also went deep for the Phillies, who remained two games behind the Cubs and Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 39th homer for the NL-East leading Braves.
Dodgers 4, Orioles 2: Los Angeles left-hander Rich Hill struggled with his control during his first start since June 19, and Los Angeles broke a sixth-inning tie by scoring two runs on a passed ball to beat host Baltimore. Hill spent 12 weeks on the injured list with a strained left forearm and was supposed to throw two innings. Instead, the 39-year-old failed to make it out of the first. He threw 27 pitches, 13 of which missed the strike zone.
Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 4: Marco Hernandez and Brock Holt drove in two runs as Boston won at Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep. J.D. Martinez reached base three times as the Red Sox won for the first time in six games. Xander Bogaerts hit his 50th double of the season, joining Alex Rodriguez (1996) as the only shortstops in major league history to record 30 home runs and 50 doubles in a single season.
Cardinals 10, Rockies 3: Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs, and St. Louis connected five times in all to beat host Colorado. Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Royals 6, White Sox 3: Hunter Dozier hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the sixth, Jorge Soler hit his 44th homer, and Kansas City beat host Chicago.
Pirates 4, Giants 2: Joe Musgrove pitched five shutout innings and hit a triple, and Jacob Stallings homered as visiting Pittsburgh beat San Francisco.
NOTES
Angels’ Ohtani to have knee surgery
LOS ANGELES — Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani will have surgery Friday on his left kneecap. Ohtani, who has not pitched this season as he recovers from elbow ligament replacement surgery, will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks following his surgery Friday. Ohtani has played in 106 games this season and has batted .286 with 18 home runs and 62 runs batted in.
