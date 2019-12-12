Tyriek Bailey’s jumper with 20 second left propelled Virginia Union to a 61-59 victory over visiting Fayetteville State on Thursday night.

Bailey’s shot gave VUU a 59-58 lead. Terrell Leach hit two free throws with 6 seconds left to provide the final margin.

Keshon Tabb led the Panthers with 15 points. Railey added 13 and Leach 11.

The Broncos (9-1, 2-1 CIAA) led for most of the game and were led by Darian Dixon, who scored 16 points.

State women

Virginia Union 63, Fayetteville State 60: Katisha Hyman hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points ans th Panthers got past the ost Broncos.

Shareka McNeill addedg 22 points, and twin sister Shameka McNeill contributed 11 points for VUU (5-1).

Virginia State 54, Winston-Salem 46: The Rams came within one with less than three minutes left, but the Trojans pulled ahead once more to claim victory.

The win ends a two-game losing streak for Virginia State (5-6, 1-2 CIAA). Winston-Salem slid to 5-5, 2-2.

