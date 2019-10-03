Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY FOR CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL VIRGINIA... A DRY COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE REGION EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. A NORTH WIND WILL INCREASE TO AROUND 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH FROM LATER FRIDAY MORNING INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON. MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO DROP TO 30 TO 35%. THIS WILL RESULT IN ENHANCED FIRE DANGER, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THAT VERY DRY CONDITIONS HAVE DEVELOPED OVER THE PAST MONTH. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY... CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.