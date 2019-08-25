AKRON, Ohio — Trenton Brooks hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday. The RubberDucks swept the four-game series.

The double by Brooks, part of a two-run inning, gave the RubberDucks a 1-0 lead before Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Richmond answered in the top of the next frame when Zach Houchins hit an RBI double, driving in Johneshwy Fargas to cut the deficit to one.

The RubberDucks added a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Ernie Clement hit an RBI double, while Alex Call and Nolan Jones both drove in a run in the fourth.

Akron southpaw Tanner Tully (8-11) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brandon Lawson (5-9) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits in 3ª innings.

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Howard SS 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216

Miller 2B 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215

Bart DH 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208

Ramos CF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203

Johnson LF 3 0 1 0 1 2 .239

Fargas RF 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249

Houchins 3B 4 0 2 1 0 0 .239

Brusa 1B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Jhang C 3 0 1 0 0 0 .145

Heyward PH 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214

Totals 35 1 8 1 1 6 .216

2B: Fargas (10); Houchins (18). RBI: Houchins (42). LOB: 8. CS: Miller (12). E: Johnson, B (2).

RubberDucks AB R H BI W K AVG

Clement SS 4 0 2 1 1 0 .271

Jones 3B 3 0 0 1 2 1 .252

Longo LF 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259

Brooks DH 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278

Pantoja 1B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .259

Monasterio 2B 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232

Call CF 4 0 2 1 0 1 .209

Gonzalez RF 3 1 1 0 1 0 .194

Ice C 2 1 1 0 2 0 .184

Totals 31 5 11 5 7 5 .242

2B: Brooks (22); Ice (4); Clement (15). RBI: Brooks (33); Call (31); Clement (24); Jones (20); Pantoja (36). LOB: 9. CS: Pantoja (8); Call (5). E: Jones (6).

Richmond 010 000 000 — 1 8 1

Akron 201 200 00X — 5 11 1

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Lawson L, 5-9 32/3 6 5 5 5 2 3.83

Navas 21/3 2 0 0 2 1 1.60

Martinez 1 3 0 0 0 1 6.91

Cyr 1 0 0 0 0 1 2.08

RubberDucks IP H R ER W K ERA

Tully W, 8-11 6 5 1 1 1 2 4.56

Paulson 21/3 3 0 0 0 2 3.65

Gose S, 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 4.02

WP: Navas, C. T: 2:49. A: 6,994.

