AKRON, Ohio — Trenton Brooks hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday. The RubberDucks swept the four-game series.
The double by Brooks, part of a two-run inning, gave the RubberDucks a 1-0 lead before Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single later in the inning.
Richmond answered in the top of the next frame when Zach Houchins hit an RBI double, driving in Johneshwy Fargas to cut the deficit to one.
The RubberDucks added a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Ernie Clement hit an RBI double, while Alex Call and Nolan Jones both drove in a run in the fourth.
Akron southpaw Tanner Tully (8-11) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brandon Lawson (5-9) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits in 3ª innings.
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Howard SS 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Miller 2B 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Bart DH 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Ramos CF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Johnson LF 3 0 1 0 1 2 .239
Fargas RF 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Houchins 3B 4 0 2 1 0 0 .239
Brusa 1B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Jhang C 3 0 1 0 0 0 .145
Heyward PH 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Totals 35 1 8 1 1 6 .216
2B: Fargas (10); Houchins (18). RBI: Houchins (42). LOB: 8. CS: Miller (12). E: Johnson, B (2).
RubberDucks AB R H BI W K AVG
Clement SS 4 0 2 1 1 0 .271
Jones 3B 3 0 0 1 2 1 .252
Longo LF 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259
Brooks DH 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Pantoja 1B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .259
Monasterio 2B 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232
Call CF 4 0 2 1 0 1 .209
Gonzalez RF 3 1 1 0 1 0 .194
Ice C 2 1 1 0 2 0 .184
Totals 31 5 11 5 7 5 .242
2B: Brooks (22); Ice (4); Clement (15). RBI: Brooks (33); Call (31); Clement (24); Jones (20); Pantoja (36). LOB: 9. CS: Pantoja (8); Call (5). E: Jones (6).
Richmond 010 000 000 — 1 8 1
Akron 201 200 00X — 5 11 1
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Lawson L, 5-9 32/3 6 5 5 5 2 3.83
Navas 21/3 2 0 0 2 1 1.60
Martinez 1 3 0 0 0 1 6.91
Cyr 1 0 0 0 0 1 2.08
RubberDucks IP H R ER W K ERA
Tully W, 8-11 6 5 1 1 1 2 4.56
Paulson 21/3 3 0 0 0 2 3.65
Gose S, 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 4.02
WP: Navas, C. T: 2:49. A: 6,994.
