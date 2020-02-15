When the whistle sounded to signal the end of the 220-pound title match at Saturday’s VISAA wrestling championships, the winner — Benedictine junior Logan Cohn — stood up, stared into the sea of green-clad supporters, grinned and flexed his biceps.
The gesture was far from the Cadets’ only flex in the Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Benedictine claimed seven individual state titles en route its fifth team championship in the past seven years, but first since 2017.
The Cadets finished with 275.5 points to wrestle the title from St. Christopher’s, which had claimed the state private school crown the past two seasons. The Saints finished second with 252.5 points, nearly 100 more than third-place Fork Union.
“These guys are the hardest workers in the state,” a breathless Cadets coach David Yost said. “They put in the work and we kicked some butt today.”
Sophomore Zane Cox (152 pounds), juniors Brenden Barnes (120) and Ryan Tremain (170) and seniors Sam Slate (182), Gabe Slate (195) and Brian Daughtry (285) all won state championships as well — including Cohn. That’s half the Cadets’ lineup.
Yost said reclaiming the crown from the Saints was a goal his team made at the start of the season.
“From day one, obviously that is in your mind, especially because St. Chris is right down the road,” he said. “I’m just so honored to be coaching this program and these boys.”
Daughtry faced a tough test in the 285-pound final against Ewan Clarke of St. Stephens and St. Agnes School. Daughtry was down 4-3 in the third period before a takedown on the edge of the circle gave him a 5-4 lead, and he held on to the slim advantage.
“That was basically the game-changer of the whole match,” Daughtry said of the title-winning moment.
Afterward, Daughtry reminisced on the team’s season-long commitment. “We go as hard as we can all day, two hours straight, 90-degree room,” he said. “We all wanted it — I wanted it, our coaches wanted it, even the manager wanted it.”
St. Christopher’s had four individual champions — juniors Erik Roggie (113) and Jake Keeling (126) and seniors David Smith (138) and Jameson Knotts (160). Smith defeated Benedictine’s Logan Chandler 6-3 thanks to a third-period surge.
Smith hadn’t been a starter for the Saints his first three seasons, and relished the opportunity to break through in his senior year. Immediately after the win, Smith went behind the stands and paced back and forth, his hands on his head and a wide-eyed look of disbelief on his face.
“I’ve been working for four years at St. Chris and never really broke the starting lineup,” he said. “I was happy to do well at the state tournament when I finally got a shot at it.”
Saints coach Ross Gitomer remembers pulling Smith off the basketball court in eighth grade and telling him he needed to wrestle.
“And he just caught on to it, it’s one of those things, it’s such a skill-based sport,” Gitomer said. “He’s a kid that’s taken his lumps over the years, so it’s awesome to see him win it.”
Knotts faced Benedictine senior CJ Griffith in the 160-pound title match, which lasted nine seconds before a frightening moment left the Farm Bureau Center silent. Griffith attempted to take down Knotts, who put his arm out to brace his fall. The arm twisted at the elbow in an unnatural angle, and the match was stopped so Knotts could receive medical attention. Gitomer said Knotts, who was calm and responsive, will recover fine.
After Knotts was helped off, officials awarded him the title, ruling that Griffith’s takedown was illegal. Yost disagreed with the ruling.
“I just hope they make the appropriate changes in the rules so this doesn’t happen again, somebody’s state title doesn’t get stolen from them their senior year,” Yost said. “CJ, he has the most character out of any kid I’ve ever coached.”
Gitomer said he felt awful for both wrestlers, and praised Griffith for handling the situation with class.
Yost was named the tournament’s most outstanding coach. Roggie was the most outstanding wrestler in the lower weight classes. Smith was co-most outstanding wrestler in the middle weights, and Sam Slate won the same honor for the upper weights.
