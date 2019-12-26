MILITARY BOWL
Teams: North Carolina (6-6) vs Temple (8-4)
Where: Annapolis, Md. Time: noon TV: ESPN
Line: North Carolina by by 5§
Notes: UNC coach Mack Brown took the Tar Heels to their first bowl since 2016 in his first year back with the program. He coached UNC previously 1988-97. ... UNC quarterback Sam Howell has thrown for 3,347 yards and 35 touchdowns, most by a true freshman in FBS history. Linebacker Chazz Surratt, who played quarterback last year, had 110 tackles, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. …The Owls allow only 212.5 yards passing per game and have 39 sacks. Defensive end Quincy Roche, the AAC defensive player of the year, has 13 sacks. Roche ranks second in the FBS with 63 quarterback pressures. ... Temple has won three of four after allowing combined 108 points in successive losses to SMU and Central Florida.
PINSTRIPE BOWL
Teams: Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4)
Where: New York Time: 3:30 p.m. TV: ESPN
Line: Michigan State by 3§
Notes: Wake quarterback Jamie Newman has been hit with injuries this season, missing one game and leaving early in two others. He averages 244.8 yards and has thrown for 23 TDs with 10 interceptions. … Wake Forest ranks 12th in the nation in total offense. The Spartans allowed 30-plus points four times this season. … Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams has been a first-team, all-Big Ten selection the past two seasons and has emerged as one of the program’s top NFL prospects. … Deacons defensive end Boogie Basham has 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and became the first Wake Forest defensive end since 2002 (Calvin Pace) to be named first-team all-ACC. … Wake Forest, led by former Richmond coach Dave Clawson, is one of nine schools to win a bowl game in each of the past three seasons and needs one more win to become just the third team in school history to finish with nine or more victories.
TEXAS BOWL
Teams: Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
Where: Houston Time: 6:45 p.m. TV: ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 5§
Notes: Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, the Big 12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-American, has 10 straight 100-yard rushing games, leads the nation with 1,936 yards rushing, and his 21 rushing TDs are tied for third in the country. … The Aggies have been good against the run this season and rank 30th in the nation, allowing 129.1 yards rushing a game. … Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has 71 tackles, 13 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack. … A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has thrown for 2,802 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Mond is also a threat to run and has 384 yards rushing with seven scores. … Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller leads the Aggies with 155 carries for 869 yards and nine touchdowns.
HOLIDAY BOWL
Teams: No. 22 USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)
Where: San Diego: When: 8 p.m. TV: FS1
Line: Iowa by 2½
Notes: USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis has thrown for 3,242 yards, 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games. Wide receiver Michael Pittman has 95 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Iowa ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense (13.2 points), 12th in total defense (304.3 yards) and 12th in passing defense (184.2 yards). … Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley will become the fifth player in program history to start three bowl games … Iowa will honor former coach Hayden Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at age 90, by removing the Tigerhawk decals from its helmets. Fry introduced the logo during his 20-year tenure.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
Teams: Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6)
Where: Phoenix Time: 10:15 p.m. TV: ESPN
Line: Air Force by 2§
Notes: This game will feature a wide disparity in styles: the Falcons and their triple option against the Cougars and their Air Raid offense. … Washington State senior quarterback Anthony Gordon made the most of his lone season as the Cougars’ starter, leading the nation with 5,228 yards passing and 45 TDs. … Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III is the Falcons’ fourth-leading rusher (491 yards) and leads the team with 11 rushing TDs. What makes him dangerous is his ability to pass; the junior threw for 1,286 yards and 13 TDs this season. … The Cougars are loaded with top-tier receivers, but Easop Winston may be the most dangerous. The senior led the Cougars with 11 TDs and had 80 catches for 927 yards. … Washington State led the nation with 444.3 yards passing per game, was sixth in total offense at 516.8 yards and 11th in scoring at 39.2 points. ... The Falcons have allowed four sacks this season, fewest in the nation.
