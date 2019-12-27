SATURDAY’S GAMES
CAMPING WORLD BOWL
Teams: Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5) Where: Orlando, Fla.
Time: noon TV: ABC Line: Notre Dame by 3§
Notes: Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book became the first Fighting Irish QB to have at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a season. Jalen Hurts was the only quarterback to do it in 2019. ... Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool caught 59 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. He has 2,013 receiving yards and 18 TDs overall, and is just the fourth Fighting Irish wideout since 1996 to have 400 or more yards in three consecutive seasons. ... Iowa State sophomore Brock Purdy joins Hurts and Justin Fields as the only quarterbacks to have at least 27 passing touchdowns and eight rushing TDs in 2019. He has broken or tied 18 school records. ... Notre Dame was 12th in the nation against FBS opponents by averaging 37.1 points on offense. The Fighting Irish defense was 12th in points allowed at 18.7. ... Iowa State has already set school records for touchdowns (53), points (409), passing TDs (29) and total offense (5,504 yards).
COTTON BOWL
Teams: Memphis (12-1) vs. Penn State (10-2) Where: Arlington, Texas
Time: noon TV: ESPN Line: Penn State by 7
Notes: Memphis ranks in the top 10 nationally with 40.5 points and 480.7 yards per game, along with 6.9 yards per play. The Nittany Lions are top 10 defensively allowing only 14.1 points and 4.67 yards per play. Penn State also has an FBS-best 20 forced fumbles. ... Tigers quarterback Brady White has 3,560 yards passing with 33 touchdowns, including five 300-yard games and multiple touchdowns 10 times this season. ... Penn State All-America sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons had 10 tackles in each of the past two games. He has 95 tackles (45 solo, 50 assists) this season with 11 tackles for loss. ... Memphis went into the bowl season leading the nation with 32 plays of at least 40 yards, and 19 plays of at least 50 yards. WR Antonio Gibson has a national-leading seven plays of at least 50 yards.
