After signing 13 players in the early signing period, the Virginia football program added two players to its 2020 class on Wednesday.
The two players are Nusi Malani, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end from California, and Demick Starling, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Tennessee. According to The Times-Dispatch, Lorenz Terry, a defensive lineman from the Richmond area who originally committed to UVA, will attend a prep school next year before planning on joining the Cavaliers in January.
Malani, a 3-star prospect, received offers from Arizona, Nebraska and Washington State, among others. He ultimately selected Virginia and adds depth and athleticism to the defensive end position for the Cavaliers. He’s a potential redshirt candidate given UVA’s returning talent at defensive end.
“Nusi has been a highly targeted prospect after playing so well as a sophomore in his team’s state championship season,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “He’s played in a program that has produced Power Five players and we loved his physical approach, mentality and leadership. He will be a good fit in a 3-4 scheme.”
Starling didn’t receive the same attention out of high school. He’s a speedy receiver who received offers from Liberty and Toledo among others. He wasn’t a Power Five target, but the Cavaliers love what they’re getting from the receiver who also starred on his school’s track team.
“Demick blossomed late in his high school career, didn’t attend summer camps, a bit of a diamond in the rough,” Mendenhall said. “We were fortunate to have one of our analysts, Zach Bradshaw, identify him. He’s an amazing, amazing athlete. Fantastic track and field competitor who excels at sprints and the high jump. We feel he has the skills, and more importantly the desire and work ethic, to fit into our wide receiver room.”
The Nashville native joins a wide receiver group that Mendenhall mentioned as the team’s one area of need at the early signing period. With Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed graduating out of the program, Terrell Jana is the one steady presence returning at the position. Besides Jana, a few other players such as Tavares Kelly and Billy Kemp will need to step up next season.
UVA also added Lavel Davis, a 6-7 wide out from South Carolina, in the early signing period.
Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class sits at 15 players, and the Cavaliers feel confident in the group.
Quarterback Ira Armstead, defensive back Donovan Johnson and tight end Joshua Rawlings are all enrolled at Virginia. Defensive back Elijah Gaines is the one player who played high school football in Virginia. Mendenhall mentioned wanting to land more players from the state in future seasons, but the Cavaliers added talent in other areas.
UVA added three highly rated recruits from Louisiana, including four-star linebacker Brandon Williams. Despite only one state commitment, Virginia likes its 2020 class and feels it’s close to fulfilling its needs.
“I’ve been told, based on average ratings of players, this is our top class using that metric, so we are pleased with the results,” Mendenhall said. “As I said in December, most of our needs have been met, and I’ve never been able to say that all of our needs were met in a particular recruiting class, but I’m pleased with what this class brings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.