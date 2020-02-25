WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12) ahead to stay, sending them to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.
He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Childress made six of his last 10 shots and scored 13 points in the two overtimes.
It marked the second time in a week the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) lost on the road to an unranked state opponent. They lost by 22 points at North Carolina State last week.
Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils.
State men
No. 4 Dayton 66, George Mason 55: Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason in Fairfax and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.
Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and one of the leading candidates for national player of the year, scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers (26-2, 15-0), who own the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games.
AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.
Top 25 men
No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60: Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead visiting Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) to its seventh straight win, a Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7).
Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.
Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M.
No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58: Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Auburn withstood Mississippi’s rally attempts for a Southeastern Conference home win.
The Tigers (24-4, 11-4) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home.
Former VCU player Samir Doughty had 14 points but also had five turnovers.
No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 18 Iowa 70: Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping Michigan State rally to beat visiting Iowa in a Big Ten game.
The Spartans (19, 9, 11-6) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference, 1½ games behind No. 9 Maryland, with their third win in four games.
The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth place, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks.
Iowa’s Luka Garza scored 20, Ryan Kriener had 18 points before fouling out late in the game and Connor McCaffery added 11 points.
State women
Virginia State 57, Livingstone 45: The No. 5 Panthers charged ahead in their opening-round win over the No. 4 Blue Bears in the CIAA tournament in Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia State (10-19, 5-11) shot for 47% from the field and built a 40-26 lead over Livingstone (13-14, 7-10) by the end of the third quarter.
Livingstone’s Daisa Harris led all scorers with 21 points.
VSU will face the rival No. 1 Virginia Union in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.