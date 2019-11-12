LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, and Evansville stunned No. 1 Kentucky 67-64 on Tuesday night.
K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces — coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 — pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first win over a No. 1 team in three tries.
Evansville led much of the game and answered each Kentucky rally with clutch baskets to grab the lead and then maintain it for the season’s biggest upset. The Wildcats were 25-point favorites.
Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked, nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. Evansville, meanwhile, got its first road win over an AP-ranked team.
Tyrese Maxey’s layup with 8 seconds remaining pulled Kentucky to 65-64, but with his teammates locking arms on the bench, Cunliffe stepped to the line and made both ends of the 1-and-1 to seal the victory.
Cunliffe did most of his damage with 15 first-half points off the bench.
No. 21 Xavier 63, Missouri 58: Naji Marshall hit a 3-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime as Xavier rallied to a victory over Missouri in Cincinnati.
The Musketeers (3-0) let a 15-point lead slip away because they couldn’t hit an outside shot, going only 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Marshall’s 3-pointer — Xavier’s only one in the second half — tied it 51-all with 27.1 seconds left. Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Missouri (2-1) missed a 3 at the end of regulation and never led in overtime, losing to a ranked team for the seventh time in a row. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Paul Scruggs hit a pair of baskets in overtime as Xavier built a 7-point lead and held on. Quentin Goodin made three free throws in the final 20 seconds to close it out.
ACC men
No. 2 Duke 105, Central Arkansas 54: Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 19 points to help Duke (3-0) beat visiting Central Arkansas (1-30.
Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who played much of the night without starting point guard Tre Jones after he was shaken up during a first-half collision.
Notre Dame 79, Howard 50: John Mooney registered game highs of 18 points, 16 rebounds and five assists as Notre Dame (2-1) rolled to a home victory over Howard. Freshman Wayne Bristol Jr. led the Bison (0-3) with 14 points.
Pitt 71, Robert Morris 57: Trey McGowens scored 25 points and Terrell Brown added eight points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocks as Pittsburgh (2-1) spoiled the unveiling of Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Josh Williams led Robert Morris (0-4) with 12 points.
State men
Longwood 85, Maryland-Eastern Shore 55: Christian Wilson had 17 points off the bench to lead Longwood to an win over Maryland Eastern Shore in Farmville. Wilson shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers as Longwood went 14 of 22 behind the arc.
Sean Flood had 14 points for Longwood (2-1), and Jaylon Wilson added 13 points.
Da’Shawn Phillip had 13 points for the Hawks (0-3).
Liberty 65, S.C. State 39: Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points as Liberty romped past South Carolina State in Lynchburg. Caleb Homesley had 10 points and six rebounds for Liberty (3-0). Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (1-2).
Mississippi 68, Norfolk State 55: KJ Buffen scored a career-high 23 points as Mississippi defeated visiting Norfolk State in the first meeting between the schools. Breein Tyree added 21 points for the Rebels.
Devontae Shuler had 12 points for Ole Miss (2-0) as ithanded Norfolk State its first loss after opening the season with wins over Greensboro College and Penn State Wilkes-Barre. Devante Carter had 12 points for the Spartans (2-1).
Radford 91, Bridgewater 40: Carlik Jones had 20 points as Radford (1-1) rolled past visiting Bridgewater. Chandler Murray had 17 points for the Eagles.
Hampton 95, The Apprentice School 63: Jermaine Marrow had 29 points as host Hampton romped past The Apprentice School. Davion Warren had 19 points and nine rebounds for Hampton (2-0). Benjamin Stanley added 15 points and three blocks. Drew Walton had 13 points for the Builders.
State women
Richmond 51, Georgetown 49: Alex Parson hit two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to lift Richmond over Georgetown.
Jaide Hinds-Clarke scored a game-high 17 points for the Spiders (2-1) and added five rebounds, two assists and a block. Kate Klimkiewicz was the only other Spider to reach double digits with her 12-point effort.
The Hoyas (0-2) struggled from the free throw line, shooting just 60% to the Spiders 73%. They were also outshot from the field 35 to 31%.
Seton Hall 53, VCU 33: The Rams were no match for the Pirates as they went 0 for 10 from behind the arc in a blowout loss.
The Rams (1-1) shot 38.5% from the free throw line and finished with a 27.5 field goal percentage. The Pirates (3-0) forced 24 turnovers and scored 21 points off them.
The top performer for VCU was Tera Reed, who had 9 points, three rebounds and a block. Danielle Hammond scored 8 points and had three rebounds off the bench.
Virginia 72, Cal State Northridge 47: Jocelyn Willoughby had 18 points and seven rebounds, as the Cavaliers (2-1) earned their second win of the season defeating host Matadors (0-2).
In the first quarter, the score was tied at 7, but Virginia went on a 9-4 to take the 16-11 lead to end the quarter. The Cavaliers extended their lead going into the half by scoring 10 points off the Matadors turnovers. That continued in the fourth with Virginia scoring 24 points off turnovers with 16 fast break points.
Amandine Toi added 13 points for the Cavaliers. Dominique Toussaint and Carole Miller had a combined 12 rebounds and 22 points.
William & Mary 78, East Carolina 68: Eva Hodgson scored 18 points and had eight rebounds, giving the Tribe (3-0) their third straight win against the Pirates (1-2). William & Mary was down 6 points with 2:13 left in the first quarter, but a 3-pointer from Hodgson started a 11-4 run for the Tribe, tying the game at 21 to end the quarter.
Victoria Reynolds added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sydney Wagner had 14 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.