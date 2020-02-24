TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally No. 6 Florida State from a double-digit deficit and beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Patrick Williams’ thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3) ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.
Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for ACC regular-season wins with three remaining in the 20-game schedule.
Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points for Louisville (23-6, 14-4), which went more than seven minutes without a field goal during one second-half stretch.
Louisville junior center Malik Williams injured his left foot early in the game. He returned to the bench with a boot on the foot.
Texas 67, No. 20 West Virginia 57: Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas to a Big 12 home win over West Virginia as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge.
Courtney Ramey added 21 points for Texas (17-11, 7-8), which has won three in a row. The Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8) have lost six straight on the road in conference play.
West Virginia beat Texas by 38 points back on Jan. 20, the worst loss of coach Shaka Smart’s five years with the Longhorns. But the Mountaineers came limping into the rematch and Texas did not resemble the timid team that got pushed around in Morgantown.
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points to lead West Virginia.
State men
Gardner-Webb 81, Hampton 67: Jose Perez scored 19 points, Nate Johnson added 17 and Gardner-Webb beat visiting Hampton to conclude a a suspended Big South game from Jan. 20.
It was halted over a month ago, with Gardner-Webb leading 39-31 at halftime, because of a mechanical malfunction of one shot clock. Gardner-Webb led by as many as 10 points in the opening half, with Perez scoring 19 points in 20 minutes on 6-of-7 shooting. Hampton got 16 points in the half from Ben Stanley, who finished with 20.
Gardner-Webb (13-15, 9-7) broke a tie with Hampton (13-16, 8-8) for sole possession of third place with an opportunity at a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
CIAA sets brackets
for league tourneys
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Sunday announced the bracket for its women’s and men’s tournaments.
Bojangles’ Coliseum will host Feb. 25-26, followed by the Spectrum Center on Feb. 27-29. The women’s championship game will begin a 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the men’s title game at 4:30.
The Virginia Union women finished 13-2 in CIAA play to earn the top seed in the Northern Division. Virginia State will be the No. 5 seed. VSU begins tournament play against Livingstone at 2:20 Tuesday. VUU will play the winner of that game at 4:30 on Wednesday.
On the men’s side, VSU clinched the Northern Division’s top seed with a 12-3 CIAA record. VUU finished 11-4 to earn the No. 2 seed.
VSU will open tournament play at 6:40 Wednesday against the Claflin-Elizabeth City State winner. VUU will take on the Fayetteville State — Shaw winner at 7 p.m. Thursday.
All CIAA tournament games will be broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network.
